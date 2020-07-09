Gering edges WESTCO, 6-4

Gering Platte Valley Companies gradually pulled away from WESTCO to earn the 6-4 win on Thursday, July 9 in Gering.
WESTCO got on the board first on a Tate Carson single that drove in Creighton Dike in the top of the first inning.
Gering PVC answered with two runs of their own. With two outs and the bases loaded, Ryan Gaudreault hit a grounder to leftfield, scoring Brady Radzysmki and Riley Schanaman, giving Gering PVC the 2-1 lead going into the top of the third.
In the top of the second inning, the Zephyrs’ Dario Rodriguez singled to drive in KJ Hartline to knot the game up at 2. Rodriguez grabbed the lead for the Zephyrs by scoring on a error.
Gering PVC’s Adreick Conn scored on an error in the third inning to regain the lead, 4-3.
Gering PVC added insurance runs in the fourt and fifth innings to earn the 6-4 win.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said his team was consistent on offense in the win.
“Most of the season, we’ve been either good at the start or the end of the game. We kind of put it together. We had a (scoring) threat in all but one inning,” he said.
Riley Schanaman earned the win on the mound for Gering. Schanaman pitched 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
From the plate, Riley Hoke paced Gering PVC going 2-for-2 and drawing a walk.
Porter Robbins and Tate Carson led the Zephyrs on offense, both collecting two hits in the contest.
WESTCO 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 — 4
PVC 2 1 1 1 1 0 — 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.