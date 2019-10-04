Gering ends first day of Twin City Invite with 2-1 record, Scottsbluff finishes 1-2

The Twin City Invite kicked off on Friday with 16 schools competing in four different gymnasiums at Scottsbluff and Gering High School. The White Pool and Red Pool were played at Scottsbluff High School in the main and auxillary gyms, while the Blue and Gold were played at Gering High School’s main and auxiallary.
The White Pool at Scottsbluff included teams such as Scottsbluff, Ogallala, McCook and Rapid City Stevens, South Dakota, while Sidney, Torrington, Wyoming, Spearfish, South Dakota and Grand Island Northwest took part in the Red Pool in the auxiallary gym.
Gering hosted the Blue Pool in the main gym with Chadron, Rapid City Central, South Dakota, and Lexington, while Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyoming), North Platte, Burns, Wyoming and Alliance matched up in the auxiallary gym.
Scottsbluff finished the day going 1-2 with a three-set loss to Ogallala, 17-25, 25-17, 18-25, and Stevens, 9-25, 17-25. But winning the nightcap over McCook 25-20, 23-25, 25-20. Today’s matches will carry over to Saturday where the Bearcats will begin play again on their home floor.
Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said it was good to get the win in Scottsbluff’s final match of the night over the Bison in three sets.
“I was pleased with our girls because they never let up. They just kept grinding it out and it was good to walk away with the W,” she said. “Kudos to McCook because they fight hard. Going into the match, I told them (McCook) may not be the strongest hitting team, but they’re scrappy. Their defense is there. I even knew going into the second set not to overlook them because they are going to come out swinging and they’re going to come out aggressive. They never let up and that was a great job for them.”
The Bearcats will try to bounce back on Saturday and build off the win over McCook and although her team finished with the two losses on Friday, Foral believes they will come into the second day of the tournament with some momentum.
“Today has been kind of like our season. We have really great moments followed by some mental lapses,” she said. “I thought they were doing a lot better. They are starting to kind of do some defensive things that I’m asking and it’s kind of nice because at any point I can look to my bench and send someone else in just to give our opponent a different look. To give them something else to focus on. But I thought anybody I put on the floor tonight did a great job.”
Sidney, rated No. 5 in Class B (Omaha World Herald) finished the day going ________ with wins over Torrington (25-19, 25-15), Spearfish (25-9, 25-14). In other matches from Scottsbluff High School, Stevens went ______, Ogallala went ______, Spearfish went 1-2, McCook went 0-3, Torrington went 0-3, and Northwest finished ______.
Scottsbluff athletic director Dave Hoxworth was pleased with how well the first day of the tournament went and said the fans were treated to some very good volleyball.
“We’ve had a few three-setters and seen some good volleyball,” he said. “We love this tournament and this year we were able to expand it to 16 teams, so we’re excited about having two brackets tomorrow. We’ll have a Gold bracket and a Silver bracket so, we’re in good shape.”
Foral echoed Hoxworth’s praise for the competitiveness of the tournament and said it was good for her players to be able to experience the different flavors and styles of volleyball in the tournament.
“It’s nice for us because we get so many games in a short amount of time. And then there are also so many good teams here that you can kind of watch and take away from,” Foral said. “It’s a great experience for our girls because even during those games we had off, the girls were in the gym watching to see what teams did and using that to help us focus when we played them.
It’s kind of fun to see the different defenses. To see how they rotate, where they place girls,” she added. “Maybe on offense they might have a girl play outside and then she swings middle and then she might swing right side. So, it’s kind of fun to watch the different teams. It’s also really nice to see different teams because we get used to playing here in the Panhandle against the same teams over and over again, so it’s kind of nice to get a different look.”
White Pool
Sidney over Spearfish, 25-9, 25-14.
Northwest over Torrington, 25-19, 25-9.
Sidney over Torrington, 25-19, 25-15.
Northwest over Spearfish, 26-16, 25-17.
Spearfish over Torrington, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21.
Sidney over Northwest, ......
Red Pool
Ogallala over Scottsbluff, 25-17,17-25, 25-18.
Stevens over McCook, 25-13, 25-8.
Ogallala over McCook, 26-24, 25-17.
Stevens over Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-9.
Scottsbluff over McCook, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20.
