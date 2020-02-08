OMAHA — The Gering wrestling team finished in fourth place at the Nebraska State Dual Championship.
The Bulldogs had five wrestlers exit the tournament with perfect 3-0 records — Quinton Chavez, Nate Murillo, Paul Ruff, Jacob Awiszus and Nate Rocheleau.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We competed pretty well. The first dual was close, it was tied. They had a team point deducted (for unsportsmanlike conduct), so we ended winning the match on that,” he said. “Our kids wrestled well, we had some kids step up and win some matches that we probably weren’t supposed to. The ones who were supposed to win stepped up and did their job and won.”
In the first round, Gering edged Adams Central 34-33.
Chavez defeated Adams Central’s Braiden Kort by a 4-3 decision at 10-6 pounds. Ruff pinned Tristin Klinger in 44 seconds at 120.
Nagel won by technical fall over Devon Ackles in the 126 pound weight class, and Murillo pinned Kayleb Saurer in 3:06 at 132. Rocheleau claimed the 145 pounds match with an 8-2 decision over Cameron Kort.
In the 160 pounds weight class, Donovan DeLosSanton pinned Jaxen Gangwish in 2:46. Awiszus won a major decision 17-6 over Blake Bonifas.
The Bulldogs fell to Pierce in a close 42-33 score.
“In the Pierce dual, we had that one. We wrestled really well. We had some matches not go our way. We were winning and ended up getting caught in the end. I was pretty please. The kids competed hard,” Berger said.
Chavez defeated Brock Brolling by 7-1 decision at 113. Ruff pinned Isaiah Adams in :23. Murillo earned a 6-2 win over Jeremiah Kruntorad, and Nate Rocheleau Beat Michael Kruntorad 6-2. Awiszus won 9-8 in his match with Zander Schweitzer.
Marquel Maldondo won by forfeit at 106.
Gering had another close dual losing 41-36 to Bennington in the third place dual.
Ruff pinned his way through the tournament, picking up his third in 2:15 over Hunter Anderson. Nagel pinned Austin Breckenridge in :55, and Murillo won 7-4 over Matthew Coe.
Rocheleau earned a pin in 2:39 over Robert Greenwood, and DeLosSantos pinned Joseph Wells in :30.
Awiszus also picked up a pin winning in 2:38 over Logan Burmester.
Chavez closed out the tournament with a 5-4 decision over AJ Parrish.
“Quinton had a good day. Every one of his matches, his opponents were all ranked in the top 5. He beat all of those kids, he wrestled really well today,” Berger said.
Berger said they did well keeping the scores close again Pierce and Bennington.
“The main thing was we competed. We had some kids gut some matches out. We needed some wins from some kids and we got them,” he said. “We were in all of those duals. Being the first time there. We had some kids in some weight classes where they don’t normally wrestle. So, it gives us confidence going into districts. I think we’re sitting well.”
Berger said the team is getting where they need to be to help him achieve his long-term goals with the Gering wrestling program.
“It’s a step in the right direction. We have some work to do in districts, and of course state, to establish who we are and what we want to do. This is what we want to do year in and year out. We want to be known for state dual titles and state team titles every year. Those are my goals. We’re definitely headed in the right direction.” he said.
Gering defeated Adams Central 34-33
106 - Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) over Marquel Maldonado (Gering) Fall 0:57
113 - Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) Dec 4-3
120 - Paul Ruff (Gering) over Tristin Klinger (Adams Central) Fall 0:44
126 - Tyler Nagel (Gering) over Devon Ackles (Adams Central) TF 15-0
132 - Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) over Kayleb Saurer (Adams Central) Fall 3:06
138 - Jeret Frerichs (Adams Central) over Albert Stone (Gering) Dec 7-5
145 - Nate Rocheleau (Gering) over Cameron Kort (Adams Central) Dec 8-2
152 - Jackson Johnson (Adams Central) over Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering) Maj 9-0
160 - Donovan DeLosSantos (Gering) over Jaxen Gangwish (Adams Central) Fall 2:46
170 - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Blake Bonifas (Adams Central) Maj 17-6
182 - Oaklyn Smith (Adams Central) over Dilan Lopez Ruiz (Gering) Fall 2:36
195 - Sam Hemberger (Adams Central) over Andrew Mount (Gering) Fall 4:45
220 - Jacob Deckert (Adams Central) over Iziah Blanco (Gering) Fall 0:52
285 - Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) over Tucker Hixon (Gering) Dec 4-0
Adams Central’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for coach unsportsmanlike
Gering’s team score was adjusted by 1.0 for Criteria A
Pierce defeated Gering 42-33
113 - Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Brock Bolling (Pierce) Dec 7-1
120 - Paul Ruff (Gering) over Isaiah Adams (Pierce) Fall 0:23
126 - Tyler Nagel (Gering) over Jayden Coulter (Pierce) Fall 1:51
132 - Carter Jensen (Pierce) over Jr Aguilar (Gering) Fall 5:08
138 - Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) over Jeremiah Kruntorad (Pierce) Dec 6-2
145 - Nate Rocheleau (Gering) over Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) Fall 4:37
152 - Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) over Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering) Fall 3:44
160 - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) TB-1 9-8
170 - Parker Sackville (Pierce) over Dilan Lopez Ruiz (Gering) Fall 1:14
182 - Brett Tinker (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Tavin Koehler (Pierce) over Andrew Mount (Gering) Fall 4:46
220 - Dylan Kuehler (Pierce) over Iziah Blanco (Gering) Fall 1:39
285 - Jacob Kerber (Pierce) over Tucker Hixon (Gering) Fall 5:01
106 - Marquel Maldonado (Gering) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Bennington defeated Gering 41-36
120 - Paul Ruff (Gering) over Hunter Anderson (Bennington) Fall 2:15
126 - Tyler Nagel (Gering) over Austin Breckenridge (Bennington) Fall 0:55
132 - Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) over Matthew Coe (Bennington) Dec 7-4
138 - Nate Rocheleau (Gering) over Robert Greenwood (Bennington) Fall 2:39
145 - Colby Puck (Bennington) over Albert Stone (Gering) TF 16-0
152 - Connor Brecht (Bennington) over Collin Schwartzkopf (Gering) Fall 0:30
160 - Donovan DeLosSantos (Gering) over Joseph Wells (Bennington) Fall 0:30
170 - Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Logan Burmester (Bennington) Fall 2:38
182 - Luke MacDonald (Bennington) over Dilan Lopez Ruiz (Gering) Fall 0:23
195 - Hunter Thompson (Bennington) over Andrew Mount (Gering) Fall 2:27
220 - Garett Menke (Bennington) over Iziah Blanco (Gering) Fall 0:48
285 - Jake Stier (Bennington) over Tucker Hixon (Gering) Fall 5:41
106 - Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) over Marquel Maldonado (Gering) Fall 0:58
113 - Quinton Chavez (Gering) over AJ Parrish (Bennington) Dec 5-4
