Gering girls fall to unbeaten Ogallala

The Gering girls played a talented Ogallala team tough for a quarter, but then the Indians outscored Gering 30-8 in the second quarter to register the 73-42 win over the Bulldogs at the Holliday Family of Companies Dome Friday night at Gering.
Gering coach Steve Land thought his team played one of their best first quarters of the season. It is the second quarter that has dealt the Bulldogs problems all season.
“We opened up and probably played one of our best quarters of basketball all year,” Land said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t last. We seem to get into that second quarter and we don’t have the second gas of wind or air. When you don’t get out and cover good shooters, they start knocking shots down. That is the difference and they start separating. We took some bad outshot shots that we didn’t need to take and work the ball a little more and grind out some possessions. That is a sign of a young team again.”
Land said Ogallala is a salty squad and there were shots and plays that Ogallala made that were outstanding, especially in the second half. Ogallala made shots from under-the-basketball lay-ups, fade-away jumpers, and shots that professionals make.
“Give Ogallala a lot of credit; they have five or six girls that flat out can play,” Land said. “I saw a couple shots that I haven’t seen on the boy’s side either with Ogallala knocking down some twisting shots and some fall-away jumpers. Their press bothered us just enough at times with other times I thought we broke their press pretty well.”
With the way Ogallala played in the second, third, and fourth quarter, it was Gering’s play in the opening eight minutes that was outstanding.
The Bulldogs grabbed a quick 5-0 lead after Taylor Philbrick canned a 3-pointer an then came back with an offensive rebound putback. Ogallala came back to tie the game at 5-5, 7-7, and 9-9, but Gering never relinquished the lead as Cloey Fries hit three buckets to give Gering the lead after Ogallala tied the game.
With the score knotted at nines, Gering went on a 8-0 run to lead 17-9 on four points from Fries, including once when the junior drove the baseline for a bucket. Macey Boggs capped off the run with a 3-pointer. Ogallala hit a late bucket as Gering held a 17-11 lead after one period.
Gering pushed the lead to 19-11 as Fries hit a bucket. Ogallala came back to slice the lead to 19-18. Sydnee Winkler hit to free throws for a 21-18 Gering lead.
That was when Ogallala got hot from the field and Gering went cold. The Indians went on a 19-0 run, taking their first lead at 23-21 with five minutes to play in the half on a Gabby Caskey bucket. Ogallala outscored Gering 30-8 in the second period to hold a 41-25 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw Gering cut the lead to 16, 46-30, but another mini run of 7-1 gave the Indians a 53-31 lead after three quarters.
Gering, however, kept fighting, cutting the lead to 60-38 on a Boggs’ 3-pointer. Once again Ogallala went on a 9-0 run to lead 69-38 and went on for the win.
Gering was led in scoring by Fries with 13 points. Philbrick followed with seven, while Boggs and Kiara Aguallo each had six points.
Ogallala had four players in double figures. Kaylee Wach led the way with 17 points followed by Jaedy Commins with 12 and Addison Shaw with 10. Harley Hiltibrand finished with nine points.
Gering will wrap up the first semester when they travel to Chadron Saturday night.
Ogallala (6-0) 12 30 12 20 – 73
Gering (2-6) 17 8 6 11 – 42
OGALLALA
Taeryn Trumper 6, Jaedy Commins 12, Kaylee Wach 17, Jessica Folchert 2, Addison Shaw 10, Naedelin Domingues 5, Harley Hiltibrand 9, Elyce Talavera 4, Cabby Caskey 8.
GERING
Macey Boggs 6, Kiara Aguallo 6, Cloey Fries 13, Taylor Philbrick 7, Kelsey Bohnsack 5, Sydnee Winkler 3, Nickie Todd 2.
