Gering girls, Mitchell boys win cross country titles in Alliance

ALLIANCE — The Gering girls and Mitchell boys won team titles at the Alliance cross country invitational held Saturday in Alliance.
Gering totaled a winning score of 29 to finish ahead of Scottsbluff, which placed second with 38. Chadron followed in third with 41.
Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth ran to the girls’ individual title in a time of 20 minutes, 11 seconds. Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden placed second in 20:15 and Gering’s Madison Seiler finished third in 20:40.
Seiler was one of three Bulldogs to medal in the top 10. Tukker Romey finished fourth in 20:52 and Shailee Patton placed sixth in 21:34. Also for Gering, Anna Rawlings finished 16th in 22:55 and Madison Herbel was 27th in 23:44.
Holzworth was joined in the top 15 by three of her Bearcat teammates. Sunny Edens placed 10th in 22:03, Jamisyn Howard finished 13th in 22:19, and Stephanie Fielder was 14th in 22:27. Scottsbluff’s Maria Ayala ended 29th in 23:56.
Three Chadron girls medaled in the top 10. Makinley Fuller ran to a fifth-place finish in 20:58, Mackenzie Butts was seventh in 21:35, and Micaiah Fuller finished ninth in 22:00.
Other top-15 medalists included Morrill’s Paityn Homan in eighth (21:52), Mitchell’s Lilly Golden in 11th (22:10), Kimball’s Chantel Malson in 12th (22:11), and Bayard’s Jessica Whitebear in 15th (22:51).
The Mitchell boys were powered to their team title by a one-two individual finish by Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson. Martin placed first in a winning time of 17:42 and Knutson was right behind in second in 17:47.
Mitchell’s other top-15 medalist was Easton Anderson, who finished 12th in 19:00. Also for the Tigers, Josiah Anaya finished 20th in 19:17 and Jonathan Pieper was 25th in 19:42.
Mitchell finished on top of the team race with a score of 33. Gering ended right behind in second with 34 and Scottsbluff finished third with 60.
Four Gering runners medaled in the top 15. Tyler Nagel led the way with a third-place finish in 18:25. He was followed by Logan Andrews in eighth (18:47), Jack Franklin in ninth (18:51), and Roberto Martinez in 15th (19:12).
Torrington’s Aydan Loya finished fourth in 18:27 and the Trailblazers’ Michael Sandusky was seventh in 18:45.
Other top-15 finishers were Alliance’s Alec Garcia in fifth (18:32), Chadron’s Nathan Burch in sixth (18:34), Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman in 10th (18:51), Garden County’s Nate Billey in 11th (18:52), Scottsbluff’s Kennedy Ronne in 13th (19:06), and Chadron’s Carter Ryan in 14th (19:09).
Boys Team Scoring
1, Mitchell, 33. 2, Gering, 34. 3, Scottsbluff, 60. 4, Chadron, 70. 5, Alliance, 100. 6, Torrington, 106. 7, Hemingford, 132. 8, Bayard, 143. 9, Gordon-Rushville, 159. 10, Kimball, 170. 11, Bridgeport, 196.
Girls Team Scoring
1, Gering, 29. 2, Scottsbluff, 38. 3, Chadron, 41. 4, Mitchell, 68. 5, Bayard, 91. 6, Bridgeport, 113. 7, Gordon-Rushville, 129. 8, Alliance, 133. 9, Morrill, 145. 10, Torrington, 154. 11, Kimball, 171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.