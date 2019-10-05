The Gering girls edged Chadron by one point 37 to 38 and the Sidney boys topped Gering by a 39-48 margin during the Western Conference Cross Country Meet in Chadron on Saturday morning.
Mitchell finished third in both team standings.
The girls’ individual winner was Scottsbluff junior Brooke Holzworth, whose time of 20 minutes, 53.17 seconds was 12 seconds faster than runner-up Madison Seiler, a Gering freshman, finished. Seiler’s teammates, senior Tukker Romey and sophomore Shailee Patton, were third and fourth while helping the Bulldogs to their team championship.
The second place Chadron team was led by No. 5 finisher, sophomore Mackenzie Butts. Three freshmen, twins Makinley and Michiah Fuller along with Emma Witte, placed ninth, 10th and 12th respectively, for the Cardinals.
Senior Regan Hodsden and freshman Lilly Golden, both of Mitchell, were sixth and seventh. Sidney sophomore Lydia Peters placed eighth.
Sidney’s Benjamin Bashtovoi, the only senior to finish higher than 14th, and Cameron Brauer, a sophomore, led the Red Raiders to the boys’ title. Bashtovoi’s winning time of 18:21.63 was less than a half second faster than Brauer’s second place mark.
Mitchell juniors Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson were third and fourth, just two seconds apart, followed by three Gering juniorsאeyton Seiler, Logan Andrews and Tyler Nagel.
The top 10 was rounded out by junior Nathan Burch and sophomore Carter Ryan, both of Chadron, in eighth and tenth, respectively, and Sidney sophomore Mitch Deer who was ninth.
Sidney’s fourth runner, Daniel Bashtovoi, another sophomore, was 11th.
The team standings and top 20 finishers in both races follow:
Girls Team Standings
Gering, 37; 2, Chadron, 38; 4, Mitchell, 56; 4, Alliance, 88.
Girls Individual Standings
Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 20: 53.18; 2, Madison
Seiler, Gering, 21:05.08; 3, Tukker Romey, Gering, 21:15.86; 4, Shailee Patton, Gering, 21:17.52; 5, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 21:59.62; 6, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 22:29.38; 7, Lilly Golden, Mitchell, 22:40.63; 8, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 22:49.74; 9, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 23:10.53; 10, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:15.74.
11, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 24:25.55; 12, Emma Witte, Chadron, 24:34.96; 13, Maria Ayala, Scottsbluff, 24:50.60; 14, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron, 24:51.59; 15, Mikayla Seabohm, Alliance, 24:59.46; 16, Grace Martin, Mitchell, 25:00.40; 17, MaKenna Culek, Gering, 25:10.46; 18, Kailee Webster, Chadron, 25:27.16; 19, Addie Wright, Scottsbluff, 25:29.77; 20, Ansley Hessler, Mitchell, 25:33.59.
Boys Team Standings
Sidney, 39; 2, Gering, 48; 3, Mitchell, 69; 4, Chadron, 96; 5, Scottsbluff, 99; 6, Alliance, 142.
Boys Individual Standings
Benjamin Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:21.63; 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:22.36; 3, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 18:41.76; 4, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:43.88; 5, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 18:52.41; 6, Logan Andrews, Gering, 18:53.78; 7, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 18:56.20; 8, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 19:10.67; 9, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 19:12.73; 10, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:18.70.
11, Dan Bashtovio, Sidney, 19:23.56; 12, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 19:23.86; 13, Jack Franklin, Gering, 19:29.12; 14, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 19:31.69; 15, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 19:32.47; 16, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 19:37.19; 17, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 19:47.99; 18, Ben Roberts, Scottsbluff, 19:52.60; 19, Josiah Anaya, Mitchell, 19:54.90; 20, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 20:00.91.
