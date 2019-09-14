Gering girls, Sidney boys win titles at Chadron cross country meet

CHADRON — The Gering girls and Sidney boys ran away with top honors at Chadron State College’s High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday morning.
Led by freshman Madison Seiler, who finished third, and senior Tukker Romey, who placed fifth, the Gering girls scored 49 points. Defending champion Hill City, S.D., was second with 70 points, followed by Chadron with 80 and Rapid City Central with 81.
Two Hills City contestants took top individual honors. Senior Lizzy Escalante was the winner in 21:33.83 while Rangers’ 8th grader Abby Cutler was the runner-up in 21:50.68.
Escalante did not compete in the race a year ago, but placed third as a sophomore in 2017. Cutler placed fifth a year ago, even though she was just a 7th grader.
Seiler’s third place time was 22:00.33 while Mitchell senior Regan Hodsden was fourth in 22:08.14. Romey covered the course in 22:25.84 for her fifth place medal.
Hodsden finished third and Romey seventh last year.
The team title was Gering’s fourth in the past five years. Hill City had four of the top six finishers and just 14 points last year to snap Gering’s string of three consecutive crowns.
The Sidney boys’ championship was their second in a row. They had four runners finish in the top 10 this year while scoring 38 points. Mitchell was second with 84 points and Gering third with 94. Scottsbluff placed fourth with 110 points and Rapid City Christian was fifth with 116.
Rapid City Christian had the top two finishers. Senior Ethan Roberts was the winner in 18:32.72 and freshman Simeon Birnbaum the runner-up in 18:50.90. Next came Sidney sophomores Cameron Brauer in 18:58.73 and Daniel Bashtovoi in 18:59.02, followed by still another sophomore, David Tuttle of Pine Ridge, at fifth in 19:11.58.
The meet drew 95 girls and 126 boys. The top nine teams and top 30 runners in each of the 5-kilometer races follows:
Girls
Team Scores: 1, Gering, Neb., 49; 2, Hill City, S.D., 70; 3, Chadron, Neb., 80; 4, Rapid City Central, S.D., 81; 5, Wall, S.D., 122; 6, Mitchell, Neb., 136; 7, Sidney, Neb., 191; 8, Scottsbluff, Neb., 210; 9, Alliance, Neb. 221.
Individuals: 1, Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 21:33.83; 2, Abby Cutler, Hill City, 21:50.68; 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 22:00.33; 4, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 22:08.14; 5, Tukker Romey, Gering, 22:25.84; 6, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 22:27.48; 7, Delaney Kost, Rapid City Central, 23:41.41; 8, Alexis Stephen, Wall, 23:27.60; 9, Shailee Stephan, Wall, 23:27.60; 10, Lilly Golden, Mitchell, 23:37.89.
11, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 23:40.02; 12, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 23:48.07; 13, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 23:51.05; 14, Anna Rawlings, Gering, 23:54.48; 15, MaKaen DeGeest, Rapid City Central, 23:59.99; 16, Aspen Graves, Chadron, 24:02.89; 17, Gracin Larson, Rapid City Central, 24:21.74; 18, Paige Kjerstad, Wall: 24:22.08; 19, Lilli Molitor, Rapid City Central, 24:22.92; 20, Madison Herbel, Gering, 24:30.63.
21, Lillie Ross, Hill City, 24:34.74; 22, Taylee Dartt, Wall, 24:40.58; 23, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 24:40.81; 24, Anna Birnbaum, Rapid City Christian, 24:50.12; 25, Rebecca Cutler, Hill City, 24:65.38; 26, Natalie Hanka, Hill City, 25:02.24; 27, Leila Tewahade, Chadron, 25:21.30; 28, Laura Jensen, Rapid City Central, 25:23.60; 29, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 25:28.13; 30, Emma Witte, Chadron, 25:37.03.
Boys Results
Team Scores: 1, Sidney, Neb., 38; 2, Mitchell, Neb., 84; 3, Gering, Neb., 94; 4, Scottsbluff, Neb., 110; 5, Rapid City Christian, S.D., 116; 6, Chadron, Neb., 120; 7, Pine Ridge, S.D., 198; 8, Rapid City Central, S.D., 212; 9, Alliance, Neb., 218.
Individuals: 1, Ethan Roberts, Rapid City Central, 18:32.72; 2, Simeon Birnbaum, Rapid City Christian, 18:50.90; 3, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:59.73; 4, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:59.02; 5, David Tuttle, Pine Ridge, 19:11.58; 6, Ashtyn, Martin, Mitchell, 19:22.16; 7, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 19:36.67; 8, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 19:36.94; 9, Jack Franklin, Gering, 19:41.39; 10, Ben Bashtovoi, Sidney, 19:44.38.
11, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 19:53.50; 12, Nate Billey, Garden County, 19:55.33; 13, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 19:56.52; 14, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 20:11.39; 15, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 20:13.11; 16, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 20:13.60; 17, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 20:13.89; 18, Tre Canas, Sidney, 20:14.14; 19, Logan Andrews, Gering, 20:23.41; 20, Ben Roberts, Scottsbluff, 20:26.73.
21, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 20:27.61; 22, Kennedy Ronne, Scottsbluff, 20:29.74; 23, Luke Rupert, Hill City, 20:30.23; 24, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 20:30.96; 25, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 20:31.59; 26, Nathan Hoevet, Scottsbluff, 20:34.73; 27, Eric Ferk, Scottsbluff, 20:38.51; 28, Micah Schick, Scottsbluff, 20:43.42; 29, Josiah Anaya, Mitchell, 20:46.80; 30, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 20:55.24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.