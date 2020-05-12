Although Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that softball and baseball could begin June 1, the Gering Girls Softball Association board of directors made the decision to cancel its season.
David Kiraly, the president of the board, explained the board’s decision: “We were going to have a shortened season, anyway, with the measures expiring on May 31. We have to be done playing by June 28.”
The softball and baseball complex in Gering is scheduled to undergo renovation. Among the improvements being made to the complex include a building for a concession stand and restroom and four ballfields.
Construction on the renovations are set to begin on June 29, already resulting in a shorter season for the team’s because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With Ricketts announcing that play could begin June 18, Kiraly said that would give the teams just 11 days to play. It would only leave enough time to play five or six games.
The board of directors looked at all of the options, but ultimately decided to cancel the season during a meeting on Monday, May 11.
“The cost associated (with playing softball) for families wouldn’t be worth it,” he said.
Making the decision to cancel the season was difficult for the board.
“None of us wanted to cancel the season,” he said. “All of us have kids who want to get out and play. It’s just not cost effective. It was a hugely disappointing moment having to cancel the season.”
Kiraly said he isn’t sure they could have played this summer, anyway.
“With the fields in the condition they’re in, it probably isn’t feasible,” Kiraly said. “I conferred with our parks director Amy Seiler that construction was moving forward.”
During the fall, the Gering Girls Softball Association will give updates on the construction of the park in anticipation for the 2021 season, according to a press release by the Gering Girls Softball Association.
It will be refunding all registration fees. Parents should keep an eye on their email for confirmation that the refund process is started.
Gering Organized Baseball hasn’t yet made a decision on its season. The board of directors is meeting on Tuesday, May 12.
“We haven’t made a decision to play,” D’Angelo Murillo, president of Gering Organized Baseball’s board of directors, said.
Murillo said the season would be short, if they do go ahead with the season.
“We have multiple fields we can work around,” Murillo said. “Right now, we’re thinking we would play around eight or ten games.”
