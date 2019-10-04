Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer carded a 76 for a third-place finish in the GNAC golf meet on Friday, Oct. 4.
Schlaepfer’s 76 helped the Bulldogs finish second in the team standings with a score of 336.
“We shot 336, which is more like an average day for us. All of the girls had a couple holes that they struggled on. But, despite the wind and the temperatures, I think they played well,” Gering golf coach Jessica Boswell said. “It was pretty cold this morning when they started out. Then, just learning to hit shots playing into a two or three club wind. That’s a challenge, because we don’t always play or practice in those conditions.”
Boswell said, overall, she was pleased with her team’s effort.
“We still have room for improvement. Just little things I saw on the golf course, with putts and chips. And, penalty strokes was one of the big ones for some of the girls,” Boswell said. “I don’t think they’ve peaked quite yet. This isn’t a bad score going into districts.”
Boswell said her Bulldogs will prepare for the district meet like any other.
“We go down Sunday to play a practice round, because we only play Ogallala once a year. Work on some different shots and different pulls where you can’t just drive off the tee. We will work on that on Sunday and hopefully play well on Monday,” she said.
North Platte’s Baylee Steele shot a 71 to take first. Steele said she her mental game helped her take the top spot.
“I think I was able to stay mentally focused,” Steele said. “I was just able to control my bad shots and be able to fight back. On my first hole, I almost hit one for a lost ball, but then I found it in a tree and had to take an unplayable. I ended up making it up and fighting for par. When I hit a bad shot, I was able to fight back usually like I want to be able to.”
Steele’s teammate Karsen Morrison finished second at 76, helping North Platte take the team title with a score of 325.
North Platte coach Matt Kaminsky said his team has been coming on strong toward the end of the season.
“We’re fortunate. We host our district tournament on Monday. We’re really looking forward to that. We’re excited to host. We feel like we are playing mentally and physically good golf going into the post-season,” Kaminsky said.
Scottsbluff’s Emily Kryzanowski finished fourth with a score of 78. The Bearcats finished third with a team score of 346. Anna Kelley fired an 81 to finish in fifth place.
Gering’s Avery Mitchell and Ali Boswell finished in sixth and seventh place with rounds of 82 and 83.
North Platte teammates Maggie Lashley finished eighth at 86 and Maya Lashley shot a 92 for ninth.
Finishing in 10th place was Scottsbluff’s Halle Shaddick.
Individual scores by team
Gering
Madi Schlaepfer — 76, Avery Mitchell — 82. Ali Boswell — 83, Tayber Meyer — 95, kelsey Le — 98.
Scottsbluff
Emily Kryzanowski — 78, Anna Kelley — 81, Carson Hauschild — 94, Halle Shaddick — 93, Lehla Ehler — 97.
North Platte
Baylee Steele — 71, Karsen Morrison — 76, Maya Lashley — 92, Maggie Lashley — 86, Abbie Jones — 112.
McCook
Kalie Puckett — 94, Hannah Goltl — 119, Chayse Friehe — 149.
Columbus
Jacey Hughes — 101, Ashley Warner — 108, Kaidence Spiegel — 114, Sarah Massman — 114, Sarah Lasso — 107.
Hastings
Natalie Brandt — 97, Courtney Burns — 100, Ashlee Long — 120, Allie Bauer — 130, Anna Brandt — 134.
Team Scores
North Platte — 325
Gering — 336
Scottsbluff — 346
Columbus — 430
Hastings — 447
McCook — 362
