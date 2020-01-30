Gering girls top Bayard 65-44

The Gering girl’s basketball team put three in double figures and earned a 65-44 win over Bayard Thursday, Jan. 31 on senior recognition night.
The Bulldogs led start to finish in the contest with Cloey Fries leading the way with 13 points. Macey Boggs and Taylor Philbrick each recorded 11 points each.
Seniors Philbrick, Emily Harrison, and Kelsey Bohnsack all started in the contest. Besides Philbrick’s 11 points, Harrison dished in four points while Bohnsack contributed two points. All three had a number of rebounds in the contest.
“I thought we brought a lot of energy and we talked about that,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We saw a lot of video on the Tuesday night game that we didn’t do. We haven’t been coming out well in the third quarter and I thought that was the difference in the game. We kept the defensive energy up the whole game and we kept attacking. We got a lot of great performances from a lot of kids tonight.”
Land said he didn’t know what to expect with the contest being senior night, but he said they got a great team effort.
“We had senior night and it is always emotional with seniors,” he said. “We started all our seniors tonight with Harrison, Philbrick, and Bohnsack. They have done a lot of things with our program with weightlifting, summer camps, and they stayed the course and worked as hard as anybody. So they deserved that tonight. “
Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt said they didn’t play defense like they wanted but playing teams two classes above them can only help them later in the season when the post-season comes.
“I think we struggled on defense tonight in giving up 65 points. That is a little bit rough,” he said. “Offensively we didn’t get it going very well. We did OK. We got 44 points. Playing a Class B school is good for us. It helps us get used to different speeds and helps us to give us different looks.”
Nesbitt said the competition they are playing this year will help them in a couple weeks when sub-districts start.
“It is good to get that [higher class competition] and that is why we spread our wings this year,” he said. “We knew if we are to get into the post-season and do some things in the post-season, we need to do some good things at this level.”
Land said Bayard is a good team.
“We knew that if they came into our place and we lacked on defense, they could knock us off,” Land said. “We were well aware of that. They are a formidable opponent and our kids just played well tonight.”
Gering opened the game with eight straight points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play by Philbrick. Gering bolted to a 12-3 lead on a Harrison bucket before Daci Harter and Rylee Sharp scored back-to-back buckets for the Tigers to cut the lead to 12-7. Gering led after one quarter 16-9.
The second quarter was a slow-paced opening four minutes with both teams only scoring a combined seven points. It started to heat up late Bayard’s Tabbi Muhr had an old-fashioned 3-point play with Gering answering on a Fries bucket and then a Sydnee Winkler 3-pointer for a 25-14 lead. Gering led had halftime 27-18.
The third quarter saw the two teams combine for 37 points. Gering led 38-24 on a Kiara Aguallo trey and then went on a 6-2 run behind six points from Fries for a 44-26 lead. Gering led 48-34 after three quarters.
Gering opened the fourth quarter with an offensive putback by Philbrick and then closed the game as Madison Seiler scored six of the final eight points for the win.
Bayard was led in scoring by Haley Cochran with 13 points followed by Sharp and Jessica Whitebear with nine points each.
Bayard will be back in action Friday when they host South Platte before traveling to take on Bridgeport on Saturday.
Gering will be back in action Friday when they host Alliance on Winter Royalty night.
Bayard 9 9 16 10 – 44
Gering 16 11 21 17 – 65
GERING
Macey Boggs 11, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 13, Madison Seiler 6, Sydnee Winkler 7, Taylor Philbrick 11, Kelsey Bohnsack 4, Emily Harrison 4, Carleigh Pszanka 8.
BAYARD
Cambree Schmaltz 2, Jessica Whitebear 9, Rylee Sharp 9, Tabbi Muhr 3, Grace Burry 5, Tayley Streeks 1, Haley Cochran 13, Daci Harter 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.