NORTH PLATTE – The Gering girls basketball team will enter Monday’s sub-district tournament after splitting games Thursday and Friday.
The Bulldogs earned an impressive 59-48 win over McCook on Thursday before falling to Class A North Platte 69-45.
Gering coach Steve Land said it was a hot and cold series of games the past two days.
“We played the best game of the year against McCook. They had a lot of points in breaking the press and had three girls in double figures,” Land said. “We scored 59 points and only gave up 48 on defense, so overall it was a really well played game by our kids.
“Then we started so slow tonight [Friday] against North Platte 13-0. We let the press affect us and we weren’t up to the intensity that North Platte was early. Once we settled in in the second quarter, we matched them for about four minutes. But, they were just too tough in the post. They had the high-low game going. They just out played us tonight. We ended up playing everybody. It was a tough night for us.”
North Platte jumped out to a 13-0 lead and the Bulldogs came back to trail 15-3 after one.
After the first quarter, Gering pretty much went toe-to-toe with North Platte. The second quarter saw North Platte outscore Gering 20-13 to hold a 35-16 halftime lead.
Gering’s second half was much better offensively and defensively. The Bulldogs were outscored 34-29 against the Class A school. Gering trailed 53-29 after three quarters. Both teams scored 16 points in the final eight minutes.
Gering had eight players score in the contest. Macey Boggs and Carleigh Pszanka led the way with nine points each. Sydnee Winkler finished with eight points, while Kelsey Bohnsack had six.
Gering’s win on Thursday was a contest that saw the Bulldogs score double digits in all four quarters. Gering led 14-9 after the first quarter and then held a slim 28-26 lead at halftime. It was the third quarter that saw the Bulldogs start to pull away, outscoring McCook 17-10 for a 45-36 lead after three.
Gering won the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bison 14-12.
The Bulldogs had three players in double figures, led by Fries with 15 points. Philbrick and Winker each contributed 11 points in the win. Pszanka tallied nine points while Boggs had seven.
Gering will now head to sub-districts that start Monday when they face Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. in Sidney. The other sub-district game has top-seeded Sidney facing Alliance. The sub-district title game is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Sidney.
Land said that
“We have seen them enough. They know what we are doing and we know what they are doing,” Land said. “We will go get a game plan together and go out there with everything we have. At times we played well and at times Scottsbluff has shot the lights out, so we have to go out and guard their shooters and make sure we defend Garcia.”
The Gering team enters with only seven wins on the season, but Gering’s record doesn’t show how hard they have fought in contests. Gering’s record is definitely deceiving.
“Our kids have gotten better and better and our jayvee team is knocking off North Platte right now. We are going to have a lot of young, future players and we will have good guard and post play. Our younger kids are doing well and we will finish up with everything we can,” Land said. “I think we potentially had a chance to win 10 games this year. We got to seven wins and we continued to fight and hard. I have been proud of what we have done this year after starting over with five seniors graduating. We haven’t had a lot of playing time and a lot of our younger kids had to learn on the fly on the varsity level. We continue to get better and better. I hope we play our best game come Monday night.”
The Bulldogs are on the boarder of getting a wildcard spot, to0. Gering sits 17th in power points and the top 16 teams qualify for the district finals. Sidney is fourth in the power points while Scottsbluff is seventh. North Platte, who Gering lost to on Friday, is 17-4 overall and fifth in Class A power points.
“We are sitting 17th in power points and we have a slight chance there,” Land said. “But we definitely have to win the sub-district for this team to definitely make district finals.”
Friday’s Game
Gering 3 13 13 16 – 45
North Platte 15 20 18 16 – 69
GERING
Macey Boggs 9, Kayle Morris 2, Cloey Fries 5, Madison Seiler 4, Sydnee Winkler 8, Taylor Philbrick 2, Kelsey Bohnsack 6, Carleigh Pszanka 9
Thursday’s Game
Gering 14 14 17 14 – 59
McCook 9 17 10 12 -- 48
GERING
Macey Boggs 7, Cloey Fries 15, Sydnee Winkler 11, Taylor Philbrick 11, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Emily Harrison 4, Carleigh Pszanka 9.
