Gering girls top Newcastle 56-44

Kiara Aguallo and Cloey Fries combined for 36 points and the Gering girls basketball team picked up a 56-44 win over Newcastle, Wyoming, Saturday, Jan. 11 at Gering High School.
The Bulldogs put together solid offensive outputs in all four quarters, scoring double digits in each period. Gering coach Steve Land was pleased with his team’s defense after the first quarter, holding Newcastle to single digits in the second and third period.
“I thought we brought a lot of effort. We had a tough game in Sidney last night and I didn’t really know how we would respond,” Land said. “We challenged our girls with a defensive effort and, for the most part, we got that defensive effort out of them.”
Gering trailed just once in the game. After Aguallo made the first five points, Gering led 7-2 before Newcastle took its first, and only lead of the night at 13-11. Gering immediately answered as Sydnee Winkler tied the game with a bucket and then Fries and Aguallo each had a free throw for a 15-13 lead. Newcastle tied the game at 15.
Then, with the first quarter clock winding down, one of the biggest hustle plays happened. Kelsey Bohnsack made a steal while hitting the floor. Bohnsack had enough energy to toss the ball to another player, who threw the ball to Fries for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs an 18-15 lead.
Land said there were plenty of nice individual performances with the energy that the team played with.
“I thought we had quite a bit of individual performances. I think Kiara Aguallo rose up to the challenge that I gave her, and Cloey Fries did a great job,” Land said. “I think Kelsey Bohnsack did a good job of coming off the bench, battling for loose balls on the floor. We just brought a lot more energy today and that is what I am most proud of.”
That Bulldog energy was even more intense in the second and third quarter as Gering held Newcastle to single digits while running out to a 30-22 halftime lead. The second quarter saw plenty of intense play. Gering went up 24-17 on four points from Fries and a big offensive rebound bucket by Macey Boggs.
Gering went up 30-13 after Fries, Madison Seiler and Bohnsack each had buckets. Newcastle closed out the half with four points.
Gering brought the intensity and hustle in the third period again. The Bulldogs opened up the third with a 10-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Taylor Philbrick, a steal and bucket by Fries, and a steal by Bohnsack followed by an assist to Aguallo for a 40-22 lead. Gering didn’t let up as they led 45-27 after 24 minutes of play.
Land was impressed with the effort that Bohnsack brought to the floor off the bench.
“That is what we talked about is she needs to bring her energy and I let her know that on the bench after a substitution,” he said. “I have been waiting for her to bring that energy and she did it today. She doesn’t score a lot of points, but she needs to be that glue for us as a senior leader. She got that job done today.”
Gering led by 20, 47-27, after an Aguallo bucket to open the fourth. Newcastle scored seven straight to cut the lead to 47-34, but a bucket by Philbrick with 4:36 left to play stopped the run and the Bulldogs went on to capture the win 56-44.
Gering had two in double figures. Fries led the way with 21 points followed by Aguallo with 15. Philbrick chipped in eight points, while Boggs had four. Four more Bulldogs all had a bucket as eight players found the scoring column.
Gering will look to build on the win when they travel to Gordon-Rushville on Friday. Land said it was a good win for his squad.
“It has been a long losing streak for us and the kids have not got disheartened or anything. They continue to battle,” he said. “We have a lot of games ahead of us to still make improvement. We have Gordon-Rushville Friday night at Gordon. We finally get four days of practice and we will be able to work on a lot of in-game situations.”
Newcastle 15 7 5 17 – 44
Gering 18 12 15 11 – 56
GERING
Macey Boggs 4, Kiara Aguallo 15, Cloey Fries 21, Madison Seiler 2, Sydnee Winkler 2, Taylor Philbrick 8, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Carleigh Pszanka 2.
NEWCASTLE
Madison Pearson 2, Jaylen Ostenson 17, Shelby Tidyman 2, Mercedes Voelker 6, Mackenzie Conzelman 3, Sara Sweet 1, Ally Cass 13.
Sidney tops Gering on Friday
SIDNEY – Mattie Johnson scored 21 points and the Sidney Lady Raiders used a strong first half to edge past Gering Friday night in Sidney.
Sidney outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in the first quarter before both teams opened the offense with both teams scoring in double digits in the final three quarters.
Sidney went up by 10 points after outscoring Gering 14-12 in the second quarter to lead 30-20 at halftime.
Gering battled the 10th-ranked Red Raiders in the third, scoring 17 points. Sidney scored 20 to lead 50-37. The fourth quarter saw Sidney outscore Gering 17-12.
Gering was led by Cloey Fries with 20 points. Fries was the only Bulldog in double digits as Macey Boggs was next with nine points and then Taylor Philbrick with six. All-in-all, nine Lady Bulldogs found the scoring column.
Sidney had three in double digits. Mattie Johnson tallied 21 points to lead all scorers. Nicole Birner tallied 16 points while Karly Sylvester had 10 points.
Gering 8 12 17 12 — 49
Sidney 16 14 20 17 — 67
GERING
Macey Boggs 9, Cloey Fries 20, Madison Seiler 2, Sydnee Winkler 4, Brylee Dean 2, Taylor Philbrick 6, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Enily Harrison 3, Carleigh Pszanka 1,
SIDNEY
Jaylee Shaw 2, Brynna Ross 7, Morgan Jaffers 2, MJ Johnstone 1, Nicole Birner 16, Reagan Biesecker 4, Mattie Johnson 21, Karly Sylvester 10, Rheagan Stanley 2, Reece Riddle 2.
