Gering golfers finish fourth in Omaha

OMAHA — Opening the season against some of the top competition in the state of Nebraska, the Gering High School girls golf team represented itself quite well by posting a fourth-place finish at the Papillion-La Vista Monarch Invitational on Thursday at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha.
The Bulldogs, who placed runner-up at last year’s Class B state tournament, carded a 347 in a field of mainly Class A schools.
“It was nice that we were able to finish under 350,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said. “None of the girls were pleased with their scores when they finished. It was the first time that we played that course and there were some muddy conditions.”
Millard North captured the team title with a 323. Defending Class B state champion Omaha Duchesne Academy followed in second with a 339 and Papillion-La Vista was third with a 339.
Boswell said facing the tough competition right away will help the Bulldogs improve going forward through the season.
“It was good to compete against those schools, which is why we came out here,” she said. “The girls had fun playing with different girls and against different teams.”
Gering junior Madi Schlaepfer was the Bulldogs’ lone top-10 medalist. Schlaepfer shot an 80 to place seventh.
Ali Boswell followed in 14th with a round of 87. Also for the Bulldogs, Kelsey Le finished 20th with a 90, Avery Mitchell was 22nd with a 90, and Tayber Meyer ended 39th with a 101.
Omaha Duchesne’s Lauren Goertz won the individual title with a 73. Elkhorn’s Emily Karmazin finished second with a 74.
Gering will be one of the most experienced teams in the region and in Class B this fall. Schlaepfer, Boswell, Le, and Mitchell were all members of last season’s second-place state squad. Meyer also saw action in some varsity tournaments a year ago.
The Bulldogs will next be in action on Tuesday at the Sidney Invite.
Team Scoring
1, Millard North, 323. 2, Omaha Duchesne, 339. 3, Papillion-La Vista, 339. 4, Gering, 347. 5, Lincoln Pius, 350. 6, Omaha Marian, 363. 7, Elkhorn, 386. 8, Millard West, 389. 9, Fremont, 393. 10, Papillion-La Vista South, 415. 11, Norfolk, 436. 12, Bellevue West, 441. 13, Omaha Burke, 489.
Individual Top 10
1, Lauren Goertz, Duchesne, 73. 2, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 74. 3, Katie Ruge, Millard North, 74. 4, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius, 75. 5, Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius, 76. 6, Jazmine Taylor, Millard North, 76. 7, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 80. 8, Sydney Taake, Papillion-LV, 80. 9, Ava Matthies, Omaha Marian, 81. 10, Elly Speece, Papillion-LV, 82.
Gering Individual Team Results
7, Madi Schlaepfer, 80. 14, Ali Boswell, 87. 20, Kelsey Le, 90. 22, Avery Mitchell, 90. 39, Tayber Meyer, 101.