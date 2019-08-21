Gering golfers to face stiff competition in season opener

Welcoming back nearly its entire squad that finished runner-up at the Class B state tournament a year ago, expectations for continued success are sky-high for the Gering High School girls golf team entering this fall’s campaign.
The experienced Bulldogs will get an immediate test when they tee off at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Thursday at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha. Gering will be joined in the field by a number of Class A schools, along with perennial Class B powerhouse Omaha Duchesne Academy.
“It’s different competition than we’ll see the rest of the year,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said of the season-opening event. “It’s a chance for them to play against the girls from Omaha Duchesne. Hopefully we can show that we can be on the same level with them when it comes time for state.”
Returning this year for the Bulldogs are seniors Ali Boswell, Avery Mitchell and Kelsey Le, along with junior Madi Schlaepfer. All four combined to help Gering enjoy tremendous success last year.
“We are excited to be returning four of our five starters from last season,” coach Boswell said. “Last year we had a terrific year. We set a school record and won most of the meets we were in.”
Schlaepfer proved to be one of the top golfers in the region and the entire state as a sophomore last year. She won six tournaments and earned a seventh-place finish at state. Her best round recorded last season was a 78.
Ali Boswell returns as the most experienced member of the team. She began competing at the varsity level as just a freshman. Boswell, who owns a best score of 81, placed 10th at last year’s state tournament.
Mitchell is the third returning Bulldog who medaled at state a season ago. She placed 11th. Her low score last year was an 83.
Le gained valuable experience on the varsity team last year. Her low score was an 87 and she finished fifth at the district tournament.
That group will be joined by junior Tayber Meyer. As a sophomore last year, Meyer competed in a few varsity tournaments.
“Their expectations are just as high as last year if not higher,” Boswell said. “Team-score wise they want to break the record they set last year and they’re capable of that. They played in plenty of tournaments this summer and shot plenty of low scores.”
Gering carded a 325 last year to set the new school record.
Following Thursday’s tournament back east, the Bulldogs will return to the Panhandle to enter the Sidney Invite on Tuesday.
Gering will be aiming to defend its Western Conference championship from a year ago. The Bulldogs also will be looking to move up at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament, which they placed second at last year.