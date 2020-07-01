Gering Platte Valley Companies seniors scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back, claiming a 6-2 win over Sidney.
Gering’s Quinton Janecek led off with a singled to centerfield. Riley Schanaman connected for a triple to drive in Janecek giving PVC the 1-0 lead.
Jack Franklin reached first on a walk. Ryan Gaudreault drove hi m in on a ground out for the 2-0 lead.
Gering stayed hot in the second. Riley Hoke scored on a Janecek single giving Gering the 3-0 lead. Brady Radzymski singled to drive in Janecek. Radzymski scored the third run of the inning on an error. PVC held a 5-o lead after two innings.
Janecek singled in the fourth inning getting the RBI on a Anthony Walker score.
Sidney put up two runs in the sixth inning. Nolan Hofrock grounded into a double play, but Jaeden Dillehay scored on the play. Sawyer Dickman doubled to centerfield to drive in Luke Kasten.
Janecek led Gering going 3-for-5, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. Radzymski and Riley hoke both picked up two hits each, and Schanaman connected for one hit and one RBI.
Dickman led Sidney going 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Radzymski pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 to earn the win for Gering.
Sidney 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
PVC 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 — 6
Sidney
2B — Sawyer Dickman, RBI — Dickman
Gering
2B — Riley Hoke; 3B — Riley Schanaman; RBI — Riley Gaudreault, Quinton Janceck 2, Brady Radzymski, Riley Schanaman.
