Jack Franklin threw a masterful complete game to give Gering PVC the 3-2 game one win against Casper on Monday, July 13.
Franklin threw all seven innings giving up just four hits and fanning five Casper batters.
After Franklin retired all three Casper batters in the first inning, the Gering PVC offense came through with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Batting leadoff, Quinton Janecek doubled to center field. With one out and Riley Schanaman at the plate, Janecek reached third on a passed ball. Janecek gave Gering PVC the 1-0 lead on a ground out by Schanaman.
Caspser took the 2-1 lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.
With one out in the sixth inning, Gering’s Schanaman reached base on an error. With Schanamn at second base, Franklin slapped a single to center field scoring Schanaman. Franklin advanced to second on the throw to home.
With Ryan Gaudreault at bat, Frankling scored on an error by Casper catcher Kyler Henderson giving Gering PVC the 3-2 lead.
Franklin turned in a great offensive game for Gering PVC, leading the team with two hits in three at bats. Franklin scored one run and had one RBI. Schanaman went 0-for-3 but picked up an RBI.
Anthony Walker started game two on the mound for Gering PVC, pitching 3.1 innings giving up six hits and three earned runs and one strikeout.
Gering picked up the first run of the game in the bottom of the second when Franklin scored on a Casper error. Casper picked up three runs to go up 3-1 in the top of the third, but Jarrod Beamon scored on a Schanaman double to cut the lead to 3-2.
Casper put up another seven runs in the top of the fourth and two in the fifth for the 12-2 lead. The game was called on the 10-run rule.
Schanaman was 1-for-2 in game two with an RBI to lead Gering PVC. Gaudreault and Brady Radzymski also collected hits for Gering.
Gering stands at 12-8 on the season after splitting its doubleheader with Casper. Gering PVC will be back in action when they travel to Gordon today at 7 p.m., and host Chadron on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
