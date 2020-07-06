Buckley jumped on top early against Gering Platte Valley Companies and hung on for the 6-1 victory in game one of their doubleheader.
Buckley put up four runs in the top of the first. Corbin Murphy connected for a 2-run double to start off the scoring for Buckley. Murphy scored on a Jesus Trejo single to make the score 3-0. Trejo added Buckley’s fourth run of the inning on a Caleb Deaver grounder.
Buckley extended its lead to 5-0 when Devon Harshman smacks a single to score Patrick Hanson.
A thunder delay suspended the game for about a half hour before play resumed. Neither team seemed to have hot bats once play resumed.
Gering did add a run in the fifth inning. Riley Schanaman reached first on a Buckley error.
Brady Radzymski scored on the play to cut the deficit to 5-1.
In the top of the seventh, Trejo hit an RBI singled, knocking in Sam Uyemura for the 6-0 lead.
Murphy picked up the win on the mound for Buckley. He pitched five inning allowing fourth hits and one run. Murphy also recorded five strikeouts.
Quinton Janecek, Jack Franklin, Riley Hoke and Adreick Conn each recorded one hit for Gering PVC.
Greene pitched a complete game for Gering, striking out two batters and allowing nine hits and six runs.
In game two, Gering had an eight run sixth inning to earn the win over Buckley.
