It was a pitching duel between Gering’s Jack Franklin and Ogallala’s Jordan Callihan in their season opener Thursday night.
Franklin struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in picking up the win in 5 2/3 innings of action. Callihan was also sensational on the mound, going six innings in allowing just five hits and striking out 10.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said both pitchers did well and was ahead of the offense, right now.
“The pitching was a little ahead of the hitting and that was kind of our downfall and probably Ogallala’s, too,” he said. “The batters weren’t just as game ready as the pitching and the defense.”
Both teams were happy to be back on the field after months of inaction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a great feeling and now we know we can’t lose them all since we got the win,” Kinnaman said. “It feels really good for the season to start this way.”
The difference in the game was Gering got hits when they needed and that was key.
“There pitcher was throwing well and it took us a couple innings to get adjusted,” Kinnaman said. “Then we started to get our foot down and getting the bat around in time, getting some people on base and getting them moved, and then good things started happening.”
Ogallala had the first chance to score in the first inning when they got two players on with only one out. Franklin, however, got the final two outs of the inning on strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Gering finally broke the 0-0 tie with two runs in the third inning and the bottom of the lineup started things. Blake Greene led things off with a hard-hit ball to shortstop and then Jack Franklin singled to put two on. Brady Radzymski followed with a sharp single to score one run and then Franklin scores on a sacrifice fly by Quinton Janecek for the 2-0 lead.
Gering made it 4-0 with single runs in the fourth and fifth inning. Riley Hoke leads off the fourth with a single and comes around to score on a passed ball for the 3-0 lead.
The fifth inning saw Janecek unload on a 1-1 count to deliver a solo home run for a 4-0 lead.
Ogallala’s single run came in the sixth as Alex Patrick earned a 2-out walk and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Gering managed just five hits in the contest. Janecek led the way with a home runs and two RBIs.
Ogallala was led at the plate by John Hamowitz, who had two singles. The other hit for Ogallala came from Callahan.
Gering PVC will be back in action Friday afternoon for a doubleheader with North Platte beginning at 2 p.m. Kinnaman said they don’t have very many days off this season.
“Everything is going to be a challenge because we are playing in such a short time,” he said. “There will not be a lot of time off. “
Ogallala 000 001 0 – 1 3 1
Gering PVC 002 110 x – 4 5 1
WP – Jack Franklin; LP – Jordan Callihan
HR – Gering (Quinton Janecek).
Ogallala juniors 4, Gering 2
The Gering B&C junior team gave up two runs in the top of the seventh as Ogallala registered a 4-2 in action Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park.
The Gering B&C junior team struck first with a single run in the third as Mason Gaudreault starts things with a one-out single and comes around to score on a single by Keenan Allen for the 1-0 lead.
Ogallala comes back and scored single runs in the fourth and fifth inning to grab a 2-1 lead. Gering tied the game at 2-2 with a single run In the bottom of the fifth. Camelo Timblin led off by being hit by a pitch. Timblin comes around to score on a 2-out single by Allen to tied things up.
The game stayed tied until the seventh when Ogallala plated two runs on three singles and an error to lead 4-2. Gering couldn’t answer in the bottom of the seventh.
Gering B&C will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Lexington for a doubleheader.
Ogallala 000 110 2 – 4 8 0
Gering B&C 001 010 0 – 2 4 5
WP – Ian Shaw; LP Dalton Wiese.
2B – Ogallala (Casey Hanson).
