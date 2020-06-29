Gering PVC tops WESTCO Zephyrs 6-3

Gering Platte Valley Companies bounced back from its doubleheader loss to Buckley to earn a 6-3 win over the WESTCO Zephyrs on Monday, June 29.
Gering got on the board first in the third inning. Quinton Janecek scored on a sacrifice fly by Riley Schanaman.
In the fifth inning, Riley Hoke scored when Brady Radzymski grounded into a fielder’s choice, giving Gering the 2-0 lead. Jack Franklin hit a line drive to center field to score Radzymski.
The Zephyrs answered in the bottom of the fifth. Porter Robbins hit a double that scored Keegan Nation. Wyatt Haught added a second run on a grounder by Hunter McCollum to cut the Gering lead to 3-2.
Robbins picked up a run on a Tate Carson grounder to tie the game at 3-3.
Gering pulled away in the sixth inning. With Jarrod Beman and Riley Hoke on base, Janicek tripled to plate both baserunners giving Gering the 5-3 lead. Janicek scored the final run on a Radzymski sacrifice fly giving Gering the 6-3 win.
Janicek and Radzymski led Gering with two RBIs. Janicek went 2-for-4 including a triple. Radzymski hit 2-for-3 including a double.
Robbins went 1-for-4 with a double for WESTCO. Haught went 2-for-3.
On Sunday, Gering dropped a doubleheader to Buckley in Chappell. getting blanked 4-0 in game one.
In game two, Gering staged a late rally that fell one run short, 8-7
WESTCO splits doubleheader
The WESTCO Zephyrs split its doubleheader on the road against Laramie on Sunday, June 29, with both teams winning 14-4.
The Zephyrs claimed the game one win, doing much of the damage in the second inning.
In the first inning, KJ Hartline was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. McCollum scored on the play.
Laramie tried to stay in the game, scoring one run in the bottom of the first to tie the game 1-1.
The Zephyrs exploded on offense in the second, scoring seven runs to put the game out of reach.
With Andon Pittman on third base, Dario Rodriguez on second and Haught on first, McCollum singled to center field to deliver the first run of the second inning for WESTCO. Pittman scored on the play.
The Zephyrs’ Jerod Balthazor reached first base on an error plating Rodriguez and Haught for the 4-1 WESTCO lead.
Creighton Dike cranked a double to right field driving in McCollum and Balthazor to put the Zephyrs up 6-1.
WESTCO’s Jace Heimerman knocked in two more runs on a double. Dike and Tate Carson crossed the plate for the Zephyrs. WESTCO ended the second inning with an 8-1 lead.
Laramie added another run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 8-2, but the Zephyrs answered with three more runs in the third. Hartline reached first on an error. Balthazor and Dike scored on the error giving WESTCO the 10-2 lead.
Pittman hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson, giving WESTCO the 11-2 lead.
The Zephyrs’ Balthazor hit a sacrifice fly scoring Haught in the fourth inning to extend WESTCO’s lead to 12-2.
A two-run double in the bottom of the fourth for Laramie cut the deficit to 12-4.
Pittman tripled in the fifth inning driving in Hartline and Heimerman for the final score of 14-4.
The game was called at the end of five because of the 10-run rule.
Balthazor, Hartline and Pittman recorded three RBIs each to pace the Zephyrs. Dike and Heimerman both added two RBIs. McCollum went 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead WESTCO in hits. McCollum also got the win on the mound with one inning pitched recording one strikeout.
In game two, it was Laramie who had the hot bats. Laramie quickly jumped on top of the Zephyrs with two runs each in the first and third innings. Laramie added three more in the fourth.
WESTCO started to rally in the fifth inning trailing 9-0. Dike connected for a triple scoring Chris Snelling, McCollum and Balthazor.
Snelling scored in the sixth inning to cut Laramie’s lead to 9-4. With the bases loaded, Dike was hit by a pitch leading to Snelling’s run.
Laramie added five more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Game two was also called on the 10-run rule.
Dike and Hartline paced WESTCO batting 2-for-3. Dike had all four RBIs in game two. Dike took the loss on the mound for the Zephyrs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.