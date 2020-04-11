Gering’s Memorial Stadium has been dark since the end of the football season, but it shined brightly for 20 minutes beginning at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, April 10.
Gering Public Schools urged area residents to join in the “Be the Light” campaign organized by Jennifer Sibal, the community engagement director for Gering schools.
The lights were turned on at Memorial Stadium at 8:20 p.m. In military time that would be 20:20. That time was chosen to honor the senior class of 2020, Sibal said.
The campaign also honored all front line essential workers, high school seniors and all of the athletes whose spring season was canceled.
Sibal got the idea to organize the campaign after seeing similar events in Alliance, Morrill and Ogallala. Sibal had to quickly put it together on Friday morning to get the message out to the community.
“It was something simple we could do to show the seniors we care, to let them know the community is thinking about them and supports them,” she said.
Sibal said she took her own children — a freshman and a senior at Gering High School — to participate in the “Be the Light” campaign.
“It was really well attended,” she said. “It was great to share that with my senior. He to see friends who were in other vehicles and was able to wave at them.”
Gering Public Schools is not finished honoring its seniors. Gering schools has a tradition where the seniors go back and visit the elementary school they attended while wearing their cap and gown.
“It’s great for elementary students to see what they’re working for,” Sibal said.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the seniors will participate in a cruise parade on Tuesday, May 12. The cruise parade will take the seniors past the elementary schools they attended. Sibal said she and the administration are urging the seniors to decorate their cars in a fun way.
She would also like to see residents in the area of the schools post yard signs with congratulatory messages for the seniors.
Sibal said the idea has gone over well.
“We had a Zoom meeting with the seniors and asked if they would be interested,” she said. “We got a lot of positive feedback.”
Gering schools is hoping to hold commencement on June 21. Sibal said they will know by June 1 if that will happen. If it doesn’t they have a date picked in July for the ceremony.
