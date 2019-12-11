ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Backyard games of pepper and doubles volleyball tournaments with his sister helped start Chris Green down a path that led to a Hall of Fame career.
Green’s coaching career at Western Nebraska Community College culminated with four straight Final Four appearances and an NJCAA national championship in 2007. A career record of 453-55 in nine seasons helped earn the Gering native induction into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2011. Since moving on to NCAA Division II University of Alaska Anchorage, Green has put together a 256-97 record in 12 seasons and nine trips to the Division II National Tournament in the last 11 years, including a second-place finish in 2016. This season’s Seawolves finished with a second round loss to top-ranked Cal State San Bernardino to end the season at 23-7.
Green’s parents Ann and Marvin still farm in the Gering area, and sisters Shelle and Monica both live in the Omaha area. While Chris Green said many people deserve credit for his success over the years, he points to Monica for introducing him to the game through doubles tournaments in Colorado.
“She’s the reason that I’m even here, to be honest,” Green said of Monica. “That’s how I started playing volleyball, and that’s how I fell in love with it and decided that I wanted to coach. We would play what we called ‘pepper’ out in the yard all the time. Obviously, if it hadn’t been for her and her love of volleyball, I wouldn’t have learned about the sport. I have to give a lot of people credit, but she really got me in the sport.”
Green coached high school volleyball, including four years at Kauai High School in Lihue, Hawaii, prior to WNCC and then on to Alaska. “I’m going the wrong direction,” he laughed. “I keep going north when I should be going where it’s warmer. You know, the winters up here can be long, but they’re not as brutal as they can be in Scottsbluff with the wind blowing every day.”
Living in Alaska has enabled Green to participate in more outdoor activities, including off-road and mountain biking and snow skiing, and he said he’s looking to do some ice climbing this off season, providing the weather cooperates. Anchorage just experienced its warmest November in history, and over the summer hit 90 degrees for the first time ever. During a Monday interview at 9 a.m., Green said it was already 51 degrees as the sun was just starting to come up, and public schools were closed because as ice was melting, a sheet of water formed over the ice creating treacherous conditions.
Despite the program’s success, statewide budget cuts hit the UAA athletic department hard over the summer. That said, Green doesn’t see himself anywhere else, having seen colleagues and friends take Division I jobs only to experience increased pressure and be out of those positions quickly.
“As long as UAA is around athletically, I’ll likely stay here,” Green said. “I enjoy it here. We’ve had success, and it’s a great place to come to work every day.”
Green appreciates the support he had from the community, staff (especially assistants Jen Pedersen and Amy Winters), dorm parents and administration when he was coaching at WNCC. He’s been successful at bringing WNCC players to UAA, including Stacie Meisner, a Gering graduate who played at WNCC Green’s last two years, played at UAA for two years, stayed in Alaska, and now is his assistant coach.
Green’s parents still regularly attend Cougar volleyball games and report back to him.
“I am always cheering for the Cougars, obviously,” Green said. “I try to keep track of how they’re doing. They’ve had some great players, so I’m always talking to the coaches about bringing some of those players here. We’ve been successful in a few instances of bringing some of their players up here to play. I’m proud of what we were able to do. I wasn’t just me, it was everyone. We were able to build there with the help of the assistant coaches and everyone who supported the program. And I get a report from my parents all the time. I talk with them on a regular basis, so when they go to the game, I get a report from them. It’s kind of cool.”
