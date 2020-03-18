Gering’s Eckerberg takes 9th at NAIA Indoor Nationals

Brianna Eckerberg, of Gering, went through plenty of adversity during her junior track and field season at York College.
Through it all, the former Bulldog finished with a strong finish at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota, to claim a ninth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 9 ¾ inches. Eckerberg just missed out on All-American status.
Overall, though, Eckerberg was pleased with her performance.
“It was really exciting to place ninth. I almost didn’t even make it into finals so to place top 10 was amazing,” she said. “I didn’t throw my best throw at nationals, but I was close. Overall, I threw pretty good. I was fairly consistent, and I improved with each throw I had.”
Just to get to throw at nationals was an interesting story for Eckerberg, considering all the adversity she went through.
“This year’s indoor season was interesting to say the least,” she said. “I had a hip strain that took me out for two weeks and then my blood pressure randomly spiked and I had to be put on medication for that. The meets that I did get to compete in, I always placed top 10. I won my conference meet so that was pretty cool.”
At the KCAC Indoor Conference Meet in Wichita, Kansas, Eckerberg won the conference meet with a 44-feet, 6-inch toss.
The indoor championships, in turn, is the final competition for the year as the NAIA shut down spring competition on Monday because of the COVID-19 situation.
Eckerberg said she isn’t upset that her junior year is cut short. She understands the situation and how important it is to make sure everyone is alright. She will still have two years of eligibility to throw at York because of spring sports was canceled.
“My take on the whole COVID-19 situation is that while some people are over-reacting and panicking when they shouldn’t be, people are taking precautions so there isn’t unnecessary illness or even death,” she said. “While it’s irritating that it’s cutting into my schooling and my track season, I understand the reasoning behind trying to keep everyone off campus. The school has no way of knowing who you came into contact with over spring break and York, like all of the other colleges, is doing it’s best to protect us. Us athletes are going to have to take a couple of deep breaths and try our best to not let this turn what we’ve already accomplished into a negative thing.”
As of now, Eckerberg is back at home because of the situation with COVID-19. Eckerberg said York will start online classes on March 18 and continue through April 3. After that, the college will decide if students will finish out the semester on campus or online.
Eckerberg has become a completely different thrower since her throwing days at Gering High School.
“I’ve grown tremendously as a thrower since I’ve started college,” she said. “My abilities to throw and my form have improved a lot. Even my attitude towards throwing and what it’s about has changed, for the better. When I look back at old high school film of me throwing, I kind of chuckle because I see where I’ve improved and where some things have stayed the same. For the most part, I’m a completely different thrower now.”
Through everything, Eckerberg said York has been good to her.
“York has been a great place for me as a student, an athlete and a person in general,” she said. “I’ve been given a lot of opportunities to meet new people and try new things that push me out of my comfort zone. I’ve made a lot of really great friendships and learned a lot about who I am and who I want to be. The professors and coaches really push me to succeed and be the best me that I can be. “
One of Eckerberg’s biggest followers is her dad, Philip. They like to tease each other about who is the better thrower, and she said she can definitely out-throw him.
“I can for sure out-throw my dad,” she said. “I’m pretty sure he would hurt himself if he even tried to throw like I do. We talk a lot about how I can outlift him, too. It makes for great jokes.”
Her success in college can be summed up by a T-shirt she owns.
“It has been the best three years of my life. I have a shirt with a quote on it that says, ‘I will persist until I succeed,’” she said. “I think that pretty much sums up how I’ve gone about my last 3 years as an athlete and as a student.”
Former Cougar named softball player of the week
Former WNCC softball player Michaela Kelly was named Cal Pac Conference softball player of the week for the week ending March 8. This is Kelly’s first Cal Pac Player of the Week as this is her first season with the Mariners. Kelly started last week off by going 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs, two triples, and two RBIs against Hope International. But her most explosive games as a Mariner came from her performance at William Jessup. Kelly started the day with back-to-back home runs and went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs in the first game. She was able to follow it up in game two with a home run and two RBIs. On the season, she is now batting .393 with 18 RBIs.
Mark Rein writes a college notebook about local players that are participating at the college level. To submit information about local athletes, send information to Mark at mrein@wncc.edu, text to 308-631-0459, or on Facebook.
