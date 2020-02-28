Gering’s Elli Winkler signs with WNCC volleyball

Gering’s Elli Winkler had a decision to make. She could go to college and compete in volleyball or track and field, or she could be on a dance team.
After visiting Western Nebraska Community College and reuniting with her former teammates Olivia Schaub and Arianna Mitchell, her decision became much clearer. She made her decision to play volleyball for WNCC official when she signed her letter of intent on Thursday, Feb. 27 in front of family and friends at GHS.
“I really wasn’t sure about it at first, but Binny (Canales) invited me on campus and I got to take a tour with all the girls and practice and I think that really helped me decide,” Winkler said. “Practice felt comfortable and it felt like my team.”
Winkler visited several colleges and had offers for all three sports.
“It was pretty tough honestly. I had a couple offers for track and volleyball, and dance team. I ruled those out one by one visiting places and then deciding that WNCC was best for me and volleyball was going to be best for me.”
Winkler will join a WNCC team that includes Schaub and Mitchell, who will be sophomores at WNCC next year. She also will be play alongside Mitchell’s Anabelle Gillen and fellow current Cougar recruit Hyleigh Fornstrom, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
Fornstrom is Winkler’s teammate on the Panhandle 18s junior team, which is part of the NEVBC Club. Other members of the Panhandle club, which has a 10-2 record and ranked No. 1 after this weekend, include Gering’s Macey Boggs and Zoee Smith; Sidney’s Mattie Johnson; Chadron’s Allie Ferguson and Anika Burke; Leyton’s Madeline Watchhorn and Pine Bluff’s Sophie Howard.
Winkler said it will be fun to reunite with her former teammates.
“It is great to be able to play with people that are familiar to me and I played with before. I am really excited to be teammates again,” she said. “It will be great (to team up with Olivia and Arianna again) because we already have a bond from previous years so it will be good to reconnect and connect on the court again.”
At Gering, Winkler made a drastic improvement her senior year. As a sophomore, Winkler hit minus .333 in 11 sets on varsity. As a senior, Winkler pounded down 417 kills at 4.1 per set. She also had an 83.3 serving accuracy with 30 aces, and finished with 76 blocks and 220 digs.
Winkler had two matches last fall where she tallied over 20 kills. She had 21 kills in a season-opening win over Alliance and then pounded home 22 kills in a sweep over Scottsbluff. She had 22 matches where she had double figure kills.
Winkler said she still needs to get better.
“I need to improve on hitting, serving, and definitely passing is one I can work on,” she said.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said Winkler was a key hitter on the front line for the Bulldogs.
“I think Elli is an awesome player,” Cochran said. “You have an arm of steel, girl. She can bomb away on that outside so I am excited to see what she can do and where she fits in. I am really excited that she will be at WNCC with two big sisters from our past team.”
Winkler, who also participates in track and field and is on the Poms Dance team, said she wasn’t sure she would get the chance to play college volleyball.
“It is a great opportunity,” she said. “I never really saw myself going on, but I am glad I got this opportunity to continue playing.”
When she graduates from Gering, she will have many memories to cherish on the volleyball court as well as around the school.
“It was great and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she said. “This season, we had a great team and it has always been great. I love my teammates and it is more like a family to me..
“It will be tough walking out these doors and not see the familiar faces again, but I am staying in the community so I will still see all these people. It won’t be too bad. It is not like I am going someplace far away.”
