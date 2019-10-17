Gering's Hunter Walker advances to day two of state tennis tourney

Gering’s Hunter Walker is the last man standing in singles play for the Bulldog boys tennis team.
Walker defeated Creed Martin of Kearney Catholic 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 10-6 in the second round, after a first-round bye. Benjamin Reinheimer of Mount Michael Benedictine came out on top 6-1, 6-1 over Walker.
“(Reinheimer) was a lefty,” Gering coach Ron Swank said. “This kid could cover up his back spots like I’ve never seen.”
Walker faces Nathan Sughroue of Adams Central for a chance to finish in fifth place. If he loses, he plays for 7th place, Swank said.
“We’re alive for another day,” Swank said.
Swank said his team will be on the court early.
“This team is pretty tight,” he said. “They’re one of my better teams as far as supporting each other. They’ll head over early to help Hunter warm up.”
For Scottsbluff, Kade Huck lost to Martin of Kearney Catholic.
In No. 1 singles, Gering’s Mark Karpf lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Connor Barrett in the second round. Both had a first-round bye.
Scottsbluff’s Dawson Mohr fell to Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove. And, Alliance’s Kirk Sander’s
Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins lost to Grand Island Central Catholic’s No. doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jonathan Schardt in second round action.
Gering’s Dyson Dollarhide and Trent Davis fell to Jace Rice and Charlie Fankhauser of Waverly in the first round.
Swank said Dollarhide battled shoulder problems after he and Davis had gotten off to a hot start.
Also in No. 1 doubles, Alliance’s Chance Crowe and Devin Garcia went deep into the tournament, losing in the third round.
