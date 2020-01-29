Gering’s Nate Murillo is working hard to place again at the state wrestling tournament

Gering senior Nate Murillo has his sights set on placing at the state tournament again.
Murillo has been working hard this year to accomplish his goal of stepping on that podium again at the state wrestling tournament.
As a freshman, Murillo captured fifth place at the Class D state meet in the 106-pound weight class when he wrestled at Morrill High School.
Murillo, who is 25-9 on the season, has been on a tear lately, finishing fourth at the John Higgins Invitational in Lexington on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Murillo finished with a 2-2 record in the tournament. His first loss was a narrow 3-0 decision to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke, who is ranked third in the state at 132 pounds in Class B by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Murillo is ranked fifth by the NSWCA.
In his first match at the tournament, he defeated Sidney’s Jacob Peckham by a 3-2 decision.
In the consolation bracket, he defeated Norfolk’s Aaron Dittmer 3-0 before narrowly falling 3-2 to Bennington’s Mathew Coe.
At the Gothenburg Invite on Jan. 18, Murillo went 5-0. He pinned Holdrege’s Jacob Janssen in 5:45 in his first match at the invite.
In his second match, he earned a 7-2 decision over Broken Bow’s Schylar Campbell, and an 11-7 decision over Grand Island Northwest’s Brady Isley in round three.
Murillo continued his domination of the 132-pound weight class at the tournament with a pin in 1:56 over Adams Central’s Konnor Howard. He won 3-2 over Sidney’s Peckham in the final round.
Against Torrington on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Murillo pinned Michael Sandusky in 1:31.
Murillo, whose been wrestling since kindergarten, knows the hard work needed to achieve his dreams. Right now, he said he is working on improving his technique in a few areas — mainly footwork and starting on bottom — in preparation for the upcoming district and state meets.
Murillo said in addition to individual goals, he also has a goal for his team.
“Our team goals are to qualify for state duals. Then, we want to take that team title home this February at the state tournament,” he said.
Murillo said he feels like his team is on track to accomplish those goals.
“We’re putting all of the pieces together right now. It’s looking pretty good for us. We just gotta keep working hard,” Murillo said.
Gering coach Jarred Berger echoed Murillo saying his team is progressing well, but still has work to do heading into the postseason.
Murillo and his Bulldog teammates will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 1, when they travel to Thornton, Colorado for a tournament featuring a lot of the top Colorado schools. Berger said it will be another tough test for his squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.