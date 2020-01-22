Gering's Rick Marez earns coach of the year honor

Gering cross country coach Rick Marez was recently named girls coach of the year, adding to his trophy case that already includes the 2019 Class B state team title.
Marez was named the 2019 US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association girls coach of the year for Nebraska.
The awards were announced Jan. 17, but Marez said by a stroke of luck he found out he was named the Nebraska girls coach of the year.
“I didn’t know about it. I don’t have social media. A friend of mine sent me a message congratulating me and I had no idea what she was talking about. She had to send me the link so I could see it. I was pretty shocked. I had no idea,” he said. “When my friend saw the link, she just scrolled through it just thinking, ‘I wonder if my friend is there.’ Sure enough, my name was there.”
Coaches were selected in each state based on their team’s performance including their finish at the state meet, margin of victory, individual championships and how their performance stacked up compared to previous years, according to the USTFCCCA website. The Gering girls won the Class B title on Oct. 25, 2019 with Tukker Romey, Shailee Patton and Madison Seiler finishing second to fourth place.
Marez and the other state coach of the year honorees are now in consideration for the organization’s National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year award, which will be selected by a panel of experts.
Marez said he was honored to receive the award, especially since there is only one boys and girls coach selected from each state.
“It’s just crazy to think, of all the towns and all of the coaches, a coach from little Gering, Nebraska, got chosen,” he said.
Marez said the award will help earn his team some state recognition.
“It’s funny. I reminded my girls this fall that we don’t always get recognition coming from the west,” he said. “I like the idea that when we go down to the state meet we remind everybody that we have some great runners around here. The Panhandle always has some great runners and we don’t always get the recognition.”
Not that his team didn’t get recognition before winning the state title and him being named coach of the year, he said.
“I think we have a pretty good reputation going into meets. I think people know we put out a good product and we have some good runners. Our kids are really committed to the team. I think the program as a whole, I think we have pretty good standing in the sport,” Marez said.
Marez gave all the credit to his team for helping him earn some national recognition.
“I’m not really one — the kids can really attest to that — I don’t really put a lot of stock in awards and accolades,” he said. “I really felt like, with this one, I benefitted from the group that I’ve had. The parents that I’ve had for the last six years. Some of these girls I’ve had since junior high. It was really nice for me to share with the families and the kids, because I feel like, without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing.”
Marez said the backbone of his program is his runners and being able to help them grow as runners.
“The strength of our program is the relationships we develop. The communication and getting to know them,” he said.
Marez said that relationship continues on after they are done running for him. He said it is fun to follow them once they move on to college and beyond.
