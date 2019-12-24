Gering's Riley Pruitt chasing his first gold buckle

For a young Riley Pruitt, of Gering, there was never a question what he was going to with his life.
Pruitt always wanted to follow in his father Troy Pruitt’s footsteps and make a career of calf roping. You could even say that rodeo is in his DNA.
“I grew up in it,” he said. “My father roped. My mom ran barrels. My earliest childhood memories is being at the rodeos. I grew up around all of those guys who roped. I fell in love with it. That’s what I wanted to do. That’s what I’ve done my whole life. I’m going to go until my body says I can’t anymore.”
Pruitt was never interested in competing in any other rodeo events. He knew calf roping was his event.
“I’ve never been a fan of team roping. I never wanted to be a bulldogger. I’m too big for the roughstock events. So, I just fell in love with calf roping. I’ve worked my whole life for that,” Pruitt said.
His life’s work culminated in a strong showing at this year’s Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. After finishing second three days in a row, Pruitt ended the 10-day competition ranked fourth in the world.
“I made some really good runs and won a lot of money,” said. “I won round 8. I won second three nights in a row. It was around $126,000 I’d won in 10 days.
“The money is great at the finals. If you don’t make the finals, you’re broke. I went into the finals with $98,000 and I spent close to $70,000. I mean, fees, fuel, a rig.
“There’s no telling what can happen. A horse goes down and you got to go find a new horse. The horses in my event are not cheap. They’re $60,000 to $100,000 horses. You could very easily go broke in a year, but if you make the finals and do real well, you don’t have to spend that much to do it.”
To even make it to the NFR, a rodeo cowboy has to be in the Top 15 in money earned going into the competition. Only the best of the best are competing for that gold buckle. Even before that, there is a long season you have to compete in to earn that money.
“It’s a long, long year,” Pruitt said. “I bought a truck last fall. I got one year out of it. I put on over 100,000 miles on it. I drove every bit of it. It’s a job, that if it goes well, you get paid a lot of money. If not, at the end of the year, you’re looking for a new job. It’s a lot of work.”
Pruitt racks up a lot of time on the road, and is thankful for the time he does get to spend with his family, which includes his wife Jenna and 1-year-old daughter Chloe. Pruitt and his wife are expecting baby number two — a boy — in March.
While he is home, Pruitt will spend some time working on the ranch. During that time, though, he said he will take a break from the hectic pace of practicing and competing in rodeos.
“I just work on my place. Me and my wife, in 2016, we bought some land and put a house on it. We’ve been building on it ever since,” he said. “Now, after the finals, for about two weeks, I don’t touch a rope. ... So, I’m just trying to be home and help my wife and be a dad. Get everything set up before I leave again.”
Being on the road for much of the year, Pruitt said he cherishes every moment he can spend with his family.
“You’ll miss out on some stuff. My daughter, she’s great, they went out on a lot of stuff with me this year, and that helps,” he said. “There will be times where they can’t go with me just because it’s non-stop. This summer, I went to 18 rodeos in 10 days. I think I slept five hours.
“It’s really hard, but every chance we can get together we do. We’re a great family. It’s hard for rodeo guys to be with their families. I’m lucky enough to have a wife who supports me. That helps more than anything.
He also gets support in other areas.
“It really helps that my dad is home. He takes care of everything. I don’t ever have to worry about anything when I leave. That helps more than anything having them there and knowing that when I leave that nothing’s going to go wrong. Nothing is going to die. Things will be fine.”
The 2019 season just ended at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in early December, but the 2020 season is already about to begin. Pruitt will compete in the National Western Stock Show in January, so he will start practicing soon.
“There’s no off-season for us. The 2020 season already started. In a month, I’ll go to Denver, Rapid, Fort Worth, San Angelo, San Anton. Just keep right at it.
“The winter rodeos are the big rodeos,” Pruitt said. “We don’t have a whole lot to go to in the winter time, but Denver pays a lot of money. Forth Worth will pay a lot of money. They are great rodeos to go to and win it. That can set your whole year up depending on the winter.”
In better weather, Pruitt can practice at home. He put up an indoor barn where he could get in some practice time.
“I got some calves and some practice horses,” he said. “Everyday, I just rope, so that’s what I do. I mean, guys who play football, baseball or basketball they have gyms, they shoot, they practice all the time. That’s what I do in my event. Just non-stop practice.”
During winter and spring, Pruitt has other arrangements for getting in his practice, while also competing in winter rodeos. Pruitt will be in Texas for the first part of the year.
“I’ve got some really good friends who live down in Texas and I go down there in the winter,” he said.
That practice time is crucial to achieving success during the lengthy rodeo season. It’s that practice time that helps get his timing down.
“It’s hard to have a three-month break and still be competitive against the guys who rope all the time,” he said. “... It’s hard for us to take a break. What we do is so hard, the moment you stop you lose.”
Pruitt keeps it all in perspective. Calf roping is his job, he said. He knows that his time at home will be short-lived, but he has to go to work like anybody else.
He said, “It’s quite the lifestyle, but it’s all I know.”
In his chase for a gold buckle at next year’s Wrangler Rodeo National Finals, Pruitt is stepping up his schedule and will be competing in more rodeos this year. He competed in 90 rodeos last year and is planning on going to more than 100 rodeos in 2020 to help him achieve his dreams, he said.
“I’ve got two really nice horses this year underneath me,” Pruitt said. “Last year, I only had one. So, I had to pick and choose where I went. I had to help him out. This year, I’ve got two of them and they’re great. I’ll probably go to 105-110 rodeos this year and make the finals again. That’s the goal. The end goal is to win the world title. I feel like I’ve been roping good, so I’m going to keep it going into the new year.”
In addition to practicing, Pruitt said competing wil help give him a boost. Especially when he is roping against stiffer competition.
“It’s fun to rope against them. When I see them go fast, it is fun to be right there with them. It makes me want to be better. That is my favorite part about rodeoing, competing against guys who are better than me. It makes me better,” he said.
For some, competing in the same sport a parent had success in can be seen as a burden in trying to make a name for yourself.
Pruitt sees it as a blessing. His father had a lot of success as a calf roper, winning a gold buckle at the National Finals Rodeo in 1990. Pruitt sees it as giving him a leg up on the competition.
“It just means I’ve had more help than a lot of the other guys,” he said.
Pruitt will kick off his busy 2020 season at the National Western Stock Show in Denver in late January as part of the winter rodeo season.
If all goes as planned, expect to see Pruitt in Las Vegas next year competing once again in the National Finals Rodeo.
