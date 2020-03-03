Gering’s Schanaman signs with Midland football

Someone told Gering’s Riley Schanaman that he was too small to play football.
Schanaman proved everyone that hard work pays off and Tuesday afternoon in front of friends and family, Schanaman signed to play football at Midland University in Fremont.
“I liked the environment in Midland and how the coaches were to me while I was there,” he said. “I liked how small the campus was, there is like 1,200 students. I liked how the classes were arranged and how the counselors helped me through everything while I was there.”
His decision to play football in college came as a surprise to many, including his parents. The decision to play football over baseball was not an easy decision. Schanaman was looking at many schools to play baseball. It came down to which one he wanted to do in college.
“It was hard. It took me months to decide over baseball or football,” he said. “It just came down to which I wanted to do more and I eventually decided to do football.”
Picking football was something that came about because of his football coach the last two years Josh Hiatt.
“I never thought I would play football in college. Someone told me I was too small to play football in college,” he said. “Hiatt then opened up doors for me and explained I could go to college and play football and brought recruiters in from those schools and allowed me to talk to them and stay in touch with them.”
What led to Schanaman playing football in college was his work ethic and will to get better and stronger.
“I used to be a much smaller kid, around 120 pounds when I was in ninth grade.” He said. “I am about 160 now and gained a couple inches.”
Much of his work came in the weight room, something that caught Hiatt’s eye with his willingness to get better.
“Riley is a determined and hard-working athlete. He’s dynamic and will do anything you ask him to. He will bring with him an unique skill set,” Hiatt said. “I am just proud of him for the work he put in from start to finish. When I got here two years ago, he was squatting 225 and he put up 385 today. He gained a lot of strength and he will bring a do-it-all, know-it-all mentality to Midland.”
Schanaman knows that work will get you places and Schanaman wrote the book on that.
“Hard work is the biggest thing I took from here,” he said. “You have to work for things you want in football on and off the field. You just can’t show up and it will happen. You have to work if you want to win; you have to work if you want to become the best.”
At Gering, Schanaman was one of those players that played everywhere. In his high school career, Schanaman said the only positions he didn’t play was defensive line and linebacker.
His biggest memory at Gering was when he played quarterback.
“I remember playing quarterback that first game and never playing quarterback before,” he said. “We didn’t win or anything, but just developing as a player and moving around and playing every position my senior year. I played everything but linebacker and defensive line in my high school career.”
At Midland, nothing is set in stone, but he is looking at being a slot receiver or being a defensive back.
At Gering he was multi-faceted player. His senior year saw him play quarterback, but also as a rusher and receiver. He finished his senior year with 358 rushing yards with three touchdowns. He also had 148 receiving yards. His junior year, he had 347 receiving yards.
Schanaman had 1,564 all-purpose yards in three years on the Bulldog team.
On the defensive side of the ball, he had 32 tackles his senior season and had 65 in three years at Gering. He was also a special team’s player, returning kicks and punts.
Schanaman is heading to Midland with hopes of being an athletic trainer or a physical therapist.
