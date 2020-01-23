Gering’s Tukker Romey signs to run cross country, track and field at Chadron State

Gering’s Tukker Romey came off a state championship cross country season and will continue running at the collegiate level after signing with Chadron State College on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The decision to run cross country and track, however, wasn’t easy by any means of the imagination.
“It was a pretty hard decision,” Romey said. “It was basically between which school would talk to me more. I got to meet their teammates and everything. Just the whole thing of will I be comfortable with this team or not be, and which place could I go to and get the most benefits out of it. “
It was her visit to Chadron State that really sealed the deal for her.
“It is really amazing to me because, honestly, I thought I was going to go out for soccer first,” she said. “I then went to Chadron talking to them about running and it is an amazing experience that I get to continue my running career.”
What Romey found in the Chadron State running program was an environment that was identical to Gering’s cross country environment.
“I did a campus visit there and I have to say their coach is the right version of (Rick) Marez. He acted and coached the team like Marez did,” Romey said. “It was like a home experience outside of home. The runners there were amazing. They were open and told me a lot about the campus. They were social and they reminded me of the family aspect that I have here.”
When she gets to Chadron State, she will not only compete in cross country, but also compete in track and field. Track and field was a sport that she didn’t compete in at Gering High. Instead she played soccer. It was the Chadron State coaches comment that she didn’t have to do track and field her senior year that sold her on becoming an Eagle runner.
“I am going to do soccer in the spring,” Romey said. “I talked to the cross country coach about it and he said I could finish up my year doing soccer. That means a lot to me because soccer is my other sport that I have a very huge passion for. I was really, really happy when he told me I didn’t have to do track and you can finish up doing soccer. That really meant a lot to me and also helped me to decide to go to Chadron.”
Romey finished her senior cross country season on a high note as the Gering girls cross country team captured the Class B state title, running away with the state championship finishing with 45 points to second place Omaha Skutt’s 72 points.
Romey led the Gering contingent with a second-place finish, running a season-beast time of 19:41.8 seconds. Sophomore Shailee Patton finished second and freshman Madison Seiler took third.
Romey finishes her high school running career with a bang. In her four years running, Romey finished in the top five three of the four years. Her personal best time came during her sophomore year when she ran a 19:38 at the B-4 district meet.
As a senior, Romey finished second three times, the first at the Gering Invite and then she took home second-place finishes at districts and state. She also finished third at Western Conference, and fourth at the Alliance Invite and GNAC. Romey finished in the top five in seven of the eight meets she competed in.
Romey said it was a trilling moment to finish her high school running on a positive note with a state title.
“We were definitely very nervous going in but we were very confident in our team and each other,” she said. “We were looking forward to getting at least top three. We knew we could do it. Then we found out we got first and we rejoiced. We were very excited and jumping up and down.”
Romey started her running in elementary school with timed mile runs in elementary school and continued running through high school. Romey said it was a please to be coached by Rick Marez, who was named the Nebraska girls cross country coach of the year on Monday.
“He has been an inspiration through all the years,” she said. “He has made the team a family aspect and if anybody tries to ruin the family aspect, he tells them this is how things happen. It is like a family more than a team.”
Romey grew as a runner and person because of Marez’ coaching philosophy, too.
“It has been awesome [to be around so many good runners] because it helps you in the aspect of showing what you can look up to as well as believing in yourself,” she said. “You can be just as good as them or just go out and do the best you can and you will still get the support. It is not the top runners that make up the team, it is the middle and last runners that make up the team.”
That is why Romey is a perfect team person and she said she puts the team first over individual accomplishments.
“The team always comes first for me,” she said. “I knew they would be right behind me the entire race and if they were in front of me, I would encourage them. They were next to me and I said we have to do this. I wanted to, at the beginning of the year, get a championship and we did. I was just overwhelmed by it.”
Now, with her college decision out of the way, Romey can concentrate on competing in her other sport for the final time this spring, soccer. Romey is a defender on the Bulldog soccer team that competed in the district finals a year ago.
“That would be amazing and honestly a perfect senior year,” she said. “Honestly, I believe we can make it to districts again and I really hope we can make it to state this year. We have trouble with wildcard teams, but we have amazing players on our team, and I think we can be a wildcard team and go to state.”
At Chadron State, Romey will be majoring in some form of range management.
