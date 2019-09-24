Gering’s Wiese shuts out Chadron

CHADRON — For the second time in three starts against Chadron this season, Maddy Wiese tossed a shutout in the Gering softball team’s 9-0 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night in Chadron.
The junior southpaw allowed just four hits, walked none and struck out eight in five innings of work in the circle.
Wiese also tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over Chadron earlier this season in Gering. She finished that contest with 14 strikeouts.
Tuesday’s result marked Gering’s 12th win in the span of its last 13 games. The Bulldogs now sport a 16-6 overall record and enjoy a comfortable advantage in the race to host the sub-district tournament in a couple weeks.
Gering took control of the action early by plating five runs in the top of the first inning. Wiese led off the game with a solo homer. Brylee Dean followed with a double and scored on Calista Muhr’s single to make it 2-0. Kiana Island also added a run-scoring single in the frame.
The Bulldogs tacked on another run in the second to increase their lead to 6-0. Wiese singled and eventually scored on Island’s bases-loaded walk.
Gering’s advantage grew to 8-0 after plating a pair of unearned runs in the fourth.
The Bulldogs’ final run came in the fifth when Wiese scored on Island’s single.
Gering totaled nine hits in the game. Wiese, Dean and Island all collected two hits each. Island finished with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Also scoring a pair of runs each were Jessica Brown and Jada Schlothauer.
Ella O’Brien led Chadron offensively with two hits. Dawn Dunbar and Bristyn Cummings also finished with a hit for the Cardinals.
Both Gering and Chadron will be back in action on Thursday at the Ogallala duals event. Gering will face Cozad and Gothenburg, while Chadron will take on North Platte and Gothenburg.
Gering (16-6) 510 21 — 9 9 0
Chadron (5-12) 000 00 — 0 4 3
WP — Maddy Wiese. LP — Bristyn Cummings.
HR — Gering (Maddy Wiese). 2B — Gering (Brylee Dean).
