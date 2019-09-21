Gering softball team ends runner-up in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — After winning the Twin City Invitational title last weekend, the Gering softball team nearly added another first-place finish to its list of achievements this season during the North Platte Invite on Saturday in North Platte.
The Bulldogs instead settled for a runner-up finish following another successful tournament run.
Gering advanced to the championship game with an 8-7 win over Chadron and an 8-0 blanking of Kearney Catholic. In the final, North Platte got the best of the Bulldogs for the third time this season, winning 4-2. All three meetings between the teams this season have been two-run margins.
Gering managed to extend its winning streak to 11 before the loss in the title game. The Bulldogs are now 15-6 on the season overall.
In Saturday’s opener, Gering trailed Chadron late in the contest before scoring four runs in the final two innings to rally for the victory. Hannah Splattstoesser’s supplied the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Brylee Dean led Gering offensively against the Cardinals with three hits, including a homer. Dean drove in three runs and scored twice. Maddy Wiese added a pair of hits and scored two runs. Kelsey Bohnsack also plated a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
Wiese scattered eight hits and struck out eight in seven innings of work in the circle.
Chadron was led offensively by Madisyn Hamar with three hits and two runs scored. Malia Burwell also scored twice. Ella O’Brien and Mikayla Wild both had a double for Chadron.
Wiese led Gering in the circle and at the plate in the Bulldogs’ shutout win over Kearney Catholic in the semifinals. The junior southpaw allowed just three hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings.
Wiese also was on fire at the plate. She finished 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, three runs batted in and three runs scored. Dean also supplied three hits, including a double. She drove in a pair of runs.
Kiana Island, Calista Muhr, Macy Schlothauer, and Jessica Brown all finished with two hits each. Island doubled and Schlothauer scored two runs.
In the championship game, North Platte moved out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed. Gering did manage fight back to make things interesting after scoring twice in the third. However, Cassidy Ratliff’s solo homer in the fifth gave North Platte some added insurance.
Wiese and Muhr paced Gering offensively with two hits each. One of Wiese’s hits was a double. Wiese and Maddie Walker scored one run each.
For the third game of the day, Wiese went the distance in the circle. She allowed eight hits and struck out eight in seven innings.
Tataum Montelogo earned the pitching win for North Platte. She held Gering to four hits and fanned seven.
Gering will return to action on Tuesday at Chadron.
Chadron 113 101 0 — 7 8 1
Gering 202 003 1 — 8 10 5
WP — Maddy Wiese. LP — Dawn Dunbar.
HR — Gering (Brylee Dean). 2B — Chadron (Ella O’Brien, Mikayla Wild).
Gering 110 042 — 8 14 1
Kearney Catholic 000 000 — 0 3 2
WP — Maddy Wiese. Baylie Luedke.
HR — Gering (Maddy Wiese, 2). 2B — Gering (Brylee Dean, Kiana Island).
North Platte 210 010 0 — 4 8 3
Gering 002 000 0 — 2 4 1
WP — Tataum Montelogo. LP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — North Platte (Cassidy Ratliff). 2B — Gering (Maddy Wiese). North Platte (Sydney Barner, Tataum Montelogo, Shelby Yoshida, Abby Orr).
