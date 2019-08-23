Gering softball team ends second in Aurora

AURORA — After opening the season with a pair of close losses on Thursday in North Platte, the Gering softball team bounced back in a big way by finishing second at the Aurora Invitational on Friday in Aurora.
The Bulldogs, who are now 2-3 on the season, opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over host Aurora. Gering followed that up with a 15-3 thumping of St. Paul. In the title game, the Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 setback to Crete in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Gering continued to pound the ball in Friday’s action. The Bulldogs totaled 30 hits in the three games, including five homers.
In the opener against Aurora, Maddy Wiese finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, and two runs batted in. Collecting two hits each were Brylee Dean, Kiana Island, Kelsey Bohnsack, and Calista Muhr. Dean and Bohnsack both homered. Ashland Todd, Island and Dean each finished with a double.
Wiese went the distance to earn the victory in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out two in six innings of work.
The hot hitting continued for Gering in its 12-run win over St. Paul. Dean, Muhr and Todd all accounted for two hits each to lead the Bulldogs’ 10-hit attack. Todd homered, drove in two and scored twice. Muhr knocked in four runs and scored two runs. Bohnsack also scored twice and drove in two. Muhr, Dean and Bohnsack had doubles.
Destiny Gonzales earned the win in the circle. She allowed no earned runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four in four innings.
In the championship game against Crete, Gering plated a run in the top of the second on Island’s solo homer and held a 1-0 lead into the fourth. Crete evened the score with a run in the bottom of the fourth and later scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Gering finished the contest with seven hits. Wiese and Muhr both collected two hits. Jessica Brown and Hannah Splattstosser each had one hit.
Wiese fanned seven in 6 1/3 innings in the circle. She allowed just one earned run on six hits.
Gering 001 016 — 8 13 0
Aurora 000 020 — 2 4 1
WP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gering (Kelsey Bohnsack, Maddy Wiese, Brylee Dean). 3B — Gering (Maddy Wiese). 2B — Gering (Ashland Todd, Kiana Island, Dean).
Gering 670 2 — 15 10 5
St. Paul 002 1 — 3 5 5
WP — Destiny Gonzales.
HR — Gering (Ashland Todd). 2B — Gering (Kelsey Bohnsack, Brylee Dean, Calista Muhr).
Gering 010 000 0 — 1 7 3
Crete 000 100 1 — 2 6 1
LP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gering (Kiana Island).