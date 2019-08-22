Gering softball team falls in tight season openers

NORTH PLATTE — A busy start to the season got underway for the Gering High School softball team in a triangular on Thursday in North Platte.
While Gering came up short in the season openers, both games proved highly competitive.
After dropping a 7-4 setback to Adams Central, the Bulldogs built a 4-1 lead over North Platte through four innings. However, North Platte ignited for five runs in the fifth to go in front for good and secure a 7-5 victory.
Gering will be right back in action on Friday with three more games at a tournament in Aurora.
Gering had no trouble swinging the bats in Thursday’s contests. The Bulldogs totaled seven extra-base hits, including four homers. Kiana Island accounted for a pair of home runs, while Maddy Wiese and Brylee Dean both had one. Wiese, Dean and Kelsey Bohnsack each hit a double.
In the opener, Adams Central plated seven runs in the first two innings to grab command early. Gering managed to score three runs in the third and one more in the fourth to pull within 7-4, but that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.
Wiese led Gering at the plate with a pair of hits. Dean, Island and Bohnsack each added one hit. Wiese, Dean and Island each drove in a run. Ashland Todd recorded a stolen base.
Dean and Wiese both saw action in the circle against Adams Central. Wiese struck out two in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
In the second game against North Platte, Gering totaled five hits. Wiese, Dean, Island, Bohnsack, and Jessica Brown were responsible for the hits. Dean and Island both homered, while Bohnsack and Wiese each finished with a double.
Dean drove in a pair of runs. Brown, Island and Destiny Gonzales also recorded a run batted in. Scoring one run each were Wiese, Brown, Dean, Island, and Bohnsack. Bohnsack accounted for a stolen base.
Wiese went the distance in the circle. She struck out five in six innings of work.
Gering 003 10 — 4 5 4
Adams Central 160 00 — 7 4 2
LP — Brylee Dean.
HR — Gering (Maddy Wiese, Kiana Island). 2B — Gering (Brylee Dean).
North Platte (2-0) 100 051 — 7 9 0
Gering (0-2) 400 010 — 5 5 0
LP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gering (Brylee Dean, Kiana Island). 2B — Gering (Kelsey Bohnsack, Maddy Wiese).