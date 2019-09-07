Gering softball team finishes third in McCook

MCCOOK — The Gering softball team went 2-1 to earn a third-place finish at the McCook Invitational on Saturday in McCook.
Gering opened the tournament with a 15-0 victory over Holdrege. Maddy Wiese tossed a no-hitter in the circle for the Bulldogs.
In the semifinals, Gering dropped a heartbreaker to North Platte. With the score deadlocked at 2-2, North Platte plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning to sneak out a 4-2 win.
Gering bounced back strongly in the third-place game by registering a 7-2 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.
Wiese pitched all 16 innings for the Bulldogs on the day. The southpaw totaled 19 strikeouts.
Wiese received plenty of run support in the first game. Gering scored five runs in the first and added eight more in the second to build a commanding 13-0 lead.
Kelsey Bohnsack led the Bulldogs offensively with a pair of hits, including a double. Brylee Dean tripled and drove in two runs, while Kiana Island finished with a double and knocked in three runs. Ashland Todd also had a run-scoring single in the game.
Wiese struck out six in three innings of work in the circle. She walked just one.
In the setback to North Platte, Gering totaled seven hits. Bohnsack and Dean both went 2-for-3. Dean had a triple and Bohnsack doubled. Island hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs.
Wiese allowed just two earned runs on eight hits, walked one and fanned seven in seven innings.
In the finale, Gering broke open a tight game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs added two more insurance runs in the fifth.
Gering totaled 12 hits. Wiese helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4. Island, Dean, Todd, and Macy Schlothauer all finished with two hits each. Both of Island’s hits were doubles. Todd and Calista Muhr also had a double.
Todd drove in a pair of runs to lead the Bulldogs.
Wiese allowed two earned runs on just two hits, walked two and struck out six in six innings.
Gering, now 5-5 on the season, will host Chadron on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Gering 582 — 15 6 2
Holdrege 000 — 0 0 0
WP — Maddy Wiese.
3B — Gering (Brylee Dean). 2B — Gering (Kelsey Bohnsack, Kiana Island).
North Platte 020 000 2 — 4 8 0
Gering 000 200 0 — 2 7 1
LP — Maddy Wiese.
HR — Gering (Kiana Island). 3B — Gering (Brylee Dean). 2B — Gering (Kelsey Bohnsack).
GICC 100 100 — 2 2 1
Gering 002 32x — 7 12 1
WP — Maddy Wiese.
2B — Gering (Kiana Island 2, Ashland Todd, Calista Muhr).
