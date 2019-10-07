Gering softball team one win from subdistrict title

The Gering softball team downed Scottsbluff Monday night to earn a spot in the B-10 Subdistrict final Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park.
The Bulldogs downed Chadron 2-0 in the opening round. Madeline Wiese earned the win on the mound for Gering, striking out 13 batters.
Gering’s two runs came in the first inning when Brylee Dean singled to knock in two runs for the Bulldogs. It was a pitcher’s dual the rest of the way. Chadron’s Kaitlyn Jensen struck out three batters.
In a high-scoring affair, Scottsbluff defeated Alliance 17-13.
The game was tied at 13 in the top of the sixth inning when Scottsbluff’s Tierney Schleve singled in a run to put the Bearcats up for good at 14-13.
Taylor Klein led Scottsbluff going 3-5 at the plate and smashing a homerun. Klein had two RBIs in the game.
Alex Jones and Mariayh Avila also collected three hits for the Bearcats.
In the final game Monday night, Gering earned a dominating 15-5 win over rival Scottsbluff.
Dean led the Bulldogs with four hits. She collected two singles, a double and a triple in the contest.
Gering got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs on a fielding error.
The Bulldogs exploded in the fifth inning. Wiese, Jessica Brown, Hannah Splattstosser and Kelsey Bohnsack all knocked in runs in that inning. Splattstosser’s RBI came on a homerun.
Klein went 2-3 to lead Scottsbluff.
In the consolation bracket. Alliance earned an 11-10 win over Chadron. A walk-off double by Brandi Seebohm in the bottom of the eighth gave Alliance the win. Seebohm went 3-for-4 at the batters box. Jaycee Acosta earned the win for the Bulldogs. Acosta allowed nine hits and 10 runs. She struck out four.
Gering will face the winner of the Alliance-Scottsbluff matchup slated for 2 p.m. on field four at Oregon Trail Stadium in Gering.
