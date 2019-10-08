GERING — Gering’s Calista Muhr sparked the Bulldogs softball team to a 9-6 win over Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the District B-10 championship game.
In the first inning, Muhr drew a walk to score one run. Gering then exploded for four runs in the fifth inning sparked by a Muhr home run.
“She was ready for (the pitche),” Gering head coach Tim Gonzales said. “She had it timed out.
“We try to let a couple pitches go by and try to get them timed out. After the first strike came in, she looked at me and she was like, “I got it.” She just gave me the head nod.”
Gonzales said the home run was a big momentum swing for the Bulldogs.
Hannah Splattstosser, Kelsey Bohnsack and Brylee Dean all knocked in runs in the fifth.
Scottsbluff’s scored 3 runs in the sixth, but their rally just fell short.
Madeline Wiese got the win on the mound for Gering. She recorded eight strikeouts in the game.
Scottsbluff was led by Brady Laucomer, who had two hits
Gonzales said his team in playing some of its best softball of the season.
:A week ago, we dropped a couple games,” he said. “Prior to that we won 12 of our last 13, Then we dropped a couple, but we got back on track. So, we’re riding pretty high right now.
“I think it was honestly a good gut check. It was good for us to drop a couple games and get back to reality, and know if we don’t prepare right anything can happen. We just came out flat-footed and got beat.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is the state tournament, which begins Oct. 16 in Lincoln.
