Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, GERING, KIMBALL AND SCOTTSBLUFF. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&