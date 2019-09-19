Gering stays hot with win over Scottsbluff

Maddy Wiese tallied 12 strikeouts to guide the Gering softball team to a 5-2 victory win over Scottsbluff on Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park.
The win was Gering’s ninth in a row and improved the Bulldogs to 13-5 on the season.
Gering head coach Tim Gonzales said the Bulldogs played a solid game and he tipped his hat to Wiese’s performance in the circle. Along with the 12 strikeouts, the junior only gave up one walk.
“We played solid,” Gonzales said. “We were hitting when we needed to, we played defense, and of course Maddy threw a tough game tonight. She had some great strikeouts and it was a good game.”
Scottsbluff head coach Michael Gentry also lauded his pitcher’s performance and felt the game slipped away after a couple of miscues in the field. The Bearcats’ Kymber Shallenberger finished the night giving up just four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
“I thought both pitchers pitched very well,” Gentry said. “In the end, we made a couple of mistakes that led to some runs and unfortunately it cost us the game.”
Gering found the scoreboard first in the second inning when Jessie Brown reached after being hit by a pitch. Ashland Todd singled two batters later and both runners scored on an infield error by the Bearcats to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth after Kelsey Bohnsack singled in Brylee Dean and Calista Muhr before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Brown to extend the lead to 5-0.
Scottsbluff scored both of its runs on a two-run home run by Taylor Klein to drive in Alex Jones with two outs in the sixth. However, the Bearcats fell short in the top of the seventh giving Gering its 13th win of the season.
Gonzales said his squad got hits in good spots and did a good job of taking advantage of base-running opportunities. He added that as the season winds down, the timely hitting will be key in the postseason.
“We had some timely hitting and capitalized on their miscue and scored two off of that,” he said. “So, it was just good heads-up ball. We’re making progress and I would say that our hitting is key. When you get into the postseason, you want to have your sticks going.”
Despite the loss, Gentry feels his team hasn’t quite met its potential yet this season and hopes the Bearcats will start clicking before the district tournament rolls around.
“I’m really liking where we’re at right now. We haven’t peaked yet and we want to play our best ball at the end of September, beginning of October,” he said. “We’re not quite there. We’re just a couple of things away. I really feel positive about where we’re at as a team and as a program. You know with a lot of these teams it really comes down to who makes the most mistakes and who plays the most sound ball at the end.”
Scottsbluff was paced on offense by Klein, who finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tierney Schleve finished 2-for-3, while Maddie Johnston and Alex Jones also collected hits in the contest.
Gering was led by Bohnsack, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Todd and Dean also collected hits in the winning effort.
Gering will next see action this weekend at the North Platte tournament, while Scottsbluff will travel to Grand Island for the Northwest tournament.
Scottsbluff (5-8) 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
Gering (13-5) 020 030 x — 5 4 2
WP — Maddy Wiese. LP — Kymber Shallenberger.
HR — Scottsbluff (Taylor Klein).
