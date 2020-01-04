Gering takes third in GNAC Wrestling Tournament

Gering had two wrestlers claim first in their weight class en route to finishing third in the GNAC Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Scottsbluff.
Hastings took first with a team score of 149.5, Columbus ended second at 129 and Gering had 105.05
Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team wrestled well against some very good teams.
“We wrestled pretty well against a good Class A school (Columbus) and the top Class B school (Hastings),” he said. “We wrestled pretty well.”
Berger said it was tough going into the tournament not knowing much about their opponents since they rarely face the schools that competed in the GNAC Tournament. Berger said a couple of his wrestlers were ahead in points, but ended up losing by pin. He said if they picked up those wins, they could have finished higher in the team standings.
“We were right up there,” he said. “We’re right where we need to be (at this point in the season). It’s fun to wrestle some kids we don’t normally wrestle.”
Gering’s Quinton Chavez took first at 113. Chavez won his match over Hunter Anderson of Hastings 19-3 in the second round of the tournament. Chavez pinned Scottsbluff’s Aaron Price in 25 seconds for his second win. Chavez scored another pin in the fourth round, downing North Platte’s Drue Huntsman in 1:22 into the match.
In the fifth round, Chavez earned a 13-5 decision over Blake Cerny of Columbus.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Rocheleau finished fist at 138. Rocheleau pinned Scottsbluff’s alexander Galindo-Longoria in 1:39 in round two. He won 9-8 over Hastings’ Austin Yohe. Rocheleau then picked up back-to-back pins in rounds 4 and 5. He pinned North Platte’s Santana Morin in 1:56 and got the pin at 2:58 against Columbus’ Alex Korte.
Nathaniel Murillo took home a second place finish for the Bulldogs at 132. Murillo started the tournament with a pin in 3:37 over North Platte’s Skyler Geier-Dodson. Murillo suffered a set back in round two, losing a 7-2 decision to eventual 132 champ Tanner Kobza of Columbus.
Murillo bounced back with a win by forfeit over Hastings’ Bryce Brown. Murillo then picked up a 9-1 decision over Scotsbluff’s Abram Perales in the fifth round.
At 160, Jacob Awiszus earned second for Gering. Awiszus earned a 6-3 decision North Platte’s Cash Arensdorf in the first round. Awiszus pinned Mac Shevlin of Columbus in 2:58. He picked up a 8-6 decision over Alex Anthony of McCook in the third round. Awiszus fell to Hastings’ Izaak Hunsley in a 14-0 decision.
Awiszus bounced back by pinned Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss in 1:44 in round 5.
Scottsbluff finished fifth in the team standings, bouyed by first place finished by Paul Garcia at 120 and Trayton Travnicek at 285.
Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the tournament.
“We won some, we lost some. There’s always stuff to work on,” he said.
Garcia won his first match by pin in 1:33 over Hastings’ Dalton Hansen in the first round. In round 2, Garcia won by 9-2 decision of Clay Cerny of Columbus. Gering’s Paul Ruff pulled off the upset earning an 8-1 decision over Garcia in the third round eliciting loud cheering from the stands and his teammates.
“We worked on a few things on the mat (with Ruff) this morning. He didn’t have a loss until this morning,” Berger said. “It wasn’t a big surprise for us. It was a good match.”
Stodola said the outcomes don’t always go as predicted.
“Sometimes matches don’t go the way they’re expected. It is what it is. You move on. You live to fight another day. You have to have a short memory,” he said.
Travnicek pinned his way to the top spot at 285. In the first round, Travnicek pinned Hastings’ Nick Tullis in 1:53. Travnicek pinned North Platte’s Peyton Dimmitt in 1:28. He pinned Tucker Hixon of Gering in 55 seconds.
Hixon finished in third place for the Bulldogs. Hixon pinned Hastings’ Nick Tullis in 1;06 in the second round.
Gering’s Marquel Maldonado also picked up a third place finish with a win over North Platte’s Kole Weigel.
Josiah Mobley picked up a third-place finish at 145 for the Bearcats with a win by pin over Columbus’ Levi Bloomquist.
A 170, Jayce Wilkinson finished in third with a win over Gering’s Eli Thompson. Wilkinson pinned Thompson in 2:19.
Nick Maag also took home third for Scottsbluff. Maag won by forfeit over McCook’s Austin Kreutzer who suffered an injury earlier in the tournament.
Local Wrestlers Tournament Individual Records
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering, 2-1
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering, 4-0; Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 1-3.
120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, 2-1; Paul Ruff, Gering, 2-1.
126 — Tyler Nagel, Gering, 2-3; Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, 0-5.
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, 3-1; Abram Perales, Scottsbluff, 1-3.
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering, 4-0; Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff, 0-4.
145 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 1-3; Albert Stone, Gering, 1-3.
152 — Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering, 0-3.
160 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 3-1; Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, 2-2.
170 — Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 2-2; Eli Thompson, Gering, 1-3.
195 — Trey May, Scottsbluff, 1-4; Andrew Mount, Gering, 0-5.
220 — Nick Maag, Scottsbluff, 2-2; iziah Blanco, Gering, 1-3.
285 — Treyton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, 3-0; Tucker Hixon, Gering, 1-2.
