Gering tennis team plays well in McCook

The Gering boys tennis traveled to McCook to take on North Platte and McCook on Saturday, Oct. 13 for a tuneup before the state tournament on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The Bulldog’s No. 1 singles player Mark Karpf had a great tournament, Gering coach Ron Swank said.
“Mark Karpf played good. He played two good matches. He broke a string in the third that kinda threw him off,” Gering tennis coach Ron Swank said.
Karpf, No. 2 singles player Hunter Walker and the doubles team of Dyson Dollarhide and Trent Davis all finished with records of 2-1.
Gering finished 3-1 against Beatrice. Karpf won bhis match 6-2, 6-1. Walker won 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. Dollarhide and Davis won 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.
Gering went 1-3 against McCook. Karpf claimed the only victory in that dual.
“Hunter played good,” he said. “He lost to (Mason Michaelis of) McCook, who is kinda his nemesis, but the figured out better strategy against him now. It’s like putting pieces of the puzzle together.”
Gering split its matches with North Platte. Walker beat North Platte’s Clay Stone and the No. 1 doubles team of Dollarhide and Davis also won.
“It was good seeing, some (new teams),” Swank said.
Swank said it was all-in-all a good day for some tennis.
“It wasn’t bad. It was a little chilly this morning,” he said. “The wind came up a little bit in the afternoon. It wasn’t that bad.”
