Gering volleball team set to resume practice June 1

On Thursday, May 21, volleyball was among the sports given the OK to begin practicing on June 1.
Gering High School volleyball coach Amanda Cochran said her team is going to take advantage of the opportunity. Practice, though, will take on a whole different look, she said.
“Basketball usually starts in June, and volleyball in July, but basketball can’t start yet. So, we’re going to go ahead and start,” he said “It will be hard because our numbers in the gym have to be limited.”
Cochran said she will have to come up with some creative solutions to make it work.
“I think we’ll really have to limit how many girls we are able to bring in,” she said. “We just want to make sure that our kids stay healthy, first and foremost. It will be a juggling act.”
Cochran said she is sure there will be critics, but she is going to do everything she can to make sure her players are safe.
“I think there will be frustrated either way. Either, we are opening too soon, or some people asking why aren’t we open yet. I don’t think it’s a win-win,” she said. “I’m going to do my best and the best that we can with the mandates that were handed down by (Gov. Pete Ricketts) and the NSAA.”
Cochran admitted it will be tough to make sure her players maintain social distancing during practice.
“How do you teach kids to go for a ball when you want to stay away from each other,” she said. “I think the most important thing is we’re getting back into some social communication. We’re feeling like we’re being a part of a team again and not feel like we’re all home alone. We’ll get a few touches on the ball, but I think, more than anything, social well-being will be a really big part for us this year.”
Cochran said she hasn’t had a lot of contact with her team, yet.
“I kind of felt like it was track season,” she said. “We had a lot of girls in track and soccer, and we wanted them to have their season. We didn’t want to double them up on workouts.”
What she has heard from her team is how ready they are to begin practicing, she said.
“The kids say, ‘C’mon coach, c’mon coach, we just need something to do. They’re sick of being home,” she said. “We’re ready to start up.”
Cochran said she is hoping that restrictions will continue to be lifted so her team can go to a couple camps this summer.
“We were going to go to UNC in Greeley, which we’ve traditionally done in the past, but by the end of May they had already canceled everything for the summer,” she said. “I found another camp in Ogallala that we can do as long as the health restrictions are still lifted at that point, and competition can begin on June 18.”
The Bulldogs also are looking to attend a camp at Chadron State College, as long as it isn’t canceled as well, Cochran said.
So far, the Ogallala camp is scheduled for July 16-18, and Chadron State’s camp is slated for July 10-12. Things could change based on restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
