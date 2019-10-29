The Gering and Sidney volleyball teams will face-off Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Class B-8 Sub-district final in Sidney.
Gering defeated Alliance in four sets to advance to the B-8 final.
Gering took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-20.
Alliance rallied in the third set. They earned the 25-13 win over Gering.
“We had a couple hitting errors and lost momentum,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “They played really consistent on their side. It was a mix of a whole bunch of things that went against us.”
Gering would rally back in the fourth set for a 25-23 victory to advance to the sub-district final.
“We had to play very well to come away with the win,” Cochran said. “Alliance played very consistent and solid on their side of the net. We absolutely had to play well to come away with the W.
“They played mentally tough all night long and stayed in it. We had a rough third set. Other than that, we played really hard and really smart the whole match.”
Gering will face Sidney, who defeated Scottsbluff in three sets for a spot in the final.
Cochran said it will be a challenge facing Sidney on its homecourt, but she said they should have plenty of fan support.
“Our fans are awesome. They travel really well. We have great parent support. Our cheerleaders were there. We were thankful for all of the people who support our kids in their activities,” she said.
Cochran said they are now coming up with a game plan for the sub-district final.
“We’re going to sit down as a coaching staff and, we’ve been talking on the way home (from Sidney) about what we’re going to focus on. We know we need to come out and have aggressive attacking,” she said.
Sidney defeated Scottsbluff in three sets. Sidney won 25-10, 25-11 and 25-20.
The Bearcats season came to an end, but head coach Leslie Foral was proud of the way her team played against a Sidney team that has plenty of talent.
“We didn’t finish the way I wanted us to. Sidney, I will give it to them, they are a great team. They are disciplined and they know how to get a sideout in any position. They are very fundamentally sound. I knew it was going to be a tough game. We had a little bit more fire going out to start. It was one of those things that it goes back to our confidence. We started and we hung with them at the beginning and then we let them go on a serving run. From there it took a little from us a little bit where we weren’t able to fight back.”
Even with the loss, Foral said her team is young and she can’t wait until next year to get started.
“This is the first time a lot of the girls have played together consistently,” she said. “We then had injuries in the season that made other girl’s step into key roles. Team consistency wasn’t quite there. But I can’t be more proud of the girls throughout the entire season. Just the improvement and growth that had happened to where I am almost looking forward to be getting into the off season to keep improving and see what we can do next year.”
Scottsbluff loses five seniors this year in Payton Haught, Logan Hernandez, Jade Walker, Shelby Bewley, and Emma Herman. They have plenty of underclassman that played considerable minutes that are eager for next year.
“For a couple of our juniors it was the most time they have seen on a varsity court,” she said. “Sometimes they were our go-to players, so it is nice that we have those key juniors coming back. We have a sophomore setter that stepped in and started for us after Emma Foote got hurt. She did a great job. It is nice we have her back and we had a couple of freshmen that saw some playing time. It is exciting.”
