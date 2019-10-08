The Gering volleyball team escaped Alliance with a three-set win. Gering pulled off wins of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-17.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well.
“We actually played pretty well,” she said. “It was fun to watch. Everybody played consistent, solid games.
“We played a really great game. It was exciting to watch some great volleyball.”
Cochran said her didn’t start out as aggressively as it had during the Twin City Invite last weekend.
“We actually started out slow,” she said. “We stayed on defense for a while before we decided to fire back.”
Cochran said her assistant coaches were a great help showing the girls where to attack.
“We served really great tonight,” she said.
Zoee Smith led the way with three service aces for Gering, and chipped in 16 digs. Elli Winkler led Gering with 17 kills, along with nine digs, Smith and Kennie McFarland both added five digs for Gering.
Gering will next be in action on Sat., Oct. 12, in the Western Conference Tournament in Chadron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.