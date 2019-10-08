Gering volleyball team falls to Ogallala in three sets

Macey Boggs watches her dig while her teammate Kyla Knight looks on during their match against Ogallala.

 MARK REIN/Star-Herald

The Gering volleyball team escaped Alliance with a three-set win. Gering pulled off wins of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-17.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well.

“We actually played pretty well,” she said. “It was fun to watch. Everybody played consistent, solid games.

“We played a really great game. It was exciting to watch some great volleyball.”

Cochran said her didn’t start out as aggressively as it had during the Twin City Invite last weekend.

“We actually started out slow,” she said. “We stayed on defense for a while before we decided to fire back.”

Cochran said her assistant coaches were a great help showing the girls where to attack.

“We served really great tonight,” she said.

Zoee Smith led the way with three service aces for Gering, and chipped in 16 digs. Elli Winkler led Gering with 17 kills, along with nine digs, Smith and Kennie McFarland both added five digs for Gering.

Gering will next be in action on Sat., Oct. 12, in the Western Conference Tournament in Chadron.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

