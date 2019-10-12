Gering, Alliance and Chadron all ended the Western Conference Tournament with 2-1 records. Chadron, though, claimed the title after re-seeding and beating Alliance.
Gering opened the tournament with a 25-17, 25-15 loss to Chadron.
Gering, though, rebounded with a three-set win over Alliance.
In the first set, Gering took the 25-21 win.
“Our second set was 32-30,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “It was a nailbiter all the way through. Alliance hit pretty well at the net. When Jordan Hoffman would rotate to the back, we’d have great runs and score a lot of points. When she’d rotate to the front, and they would rally back again. It was a really fun game.”
After the first round, Chadron had defeated Gering, Gering had defeated Alliance and Alliance beat Scottsbluff giving all three a 1-1 record after the first round. The teams were then re-seeded.
“We ended up matching up with Scottsbluff for the last game, and the girls played pretty well,” Cochran said. “Did very solid all the way through. We had some ups and downs and some lull in the action, but they mentally hung in there and finished the game out like they should have.”
Gering defeated Scottsbluff in two sets, 25-21, 27-25.
Cochran said it wasn’t any one player who stepped up for Gering in the tournament.
“At different times, everybody kinda helped carry the weight,” she said.
Cochran said the tournament left her team wanting to continue to grow.
“We always want more. We’re not happy where we’re at and that’s a great feeling. The girls know that there is more. They want more. Even though, they’re playing OK, they want great. And that’s a great feeling,” she said.
Cochran said her team just needs to work on execution.
“I think a big thing for us will be just staying aggressive at the net. and making great shots when we attack,” she said. “I think our back row is doing a really good job at talking to the front row. And saying what’s open and where to hit. I think it’s just a matter of doing it when you have the opportunity.”
