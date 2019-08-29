Gering volleyball team tops Alliance in season opener

The Gering volleyball team opened its season with a 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 win over visiting Alliance on Thursday night at Gering High School.
Gering received plenty of strong play throughout the match, especially defensively from Zoee Smith and Kennie McFarland.
Gering head coach Amanda Cochran applauded the play of her defensive players.
“We played OK. I think our backrow had a phenomenal night tonight,” Cochran said. “Our front row has a ways to go, but we had a really fun time tonight.”
Gering received a number of big plays from a lot of different players in the final three sets for the win.
“Eli Winkler had a really great night. She is doing a great job of controlling the ball and taking a big load,” Cochran said. “Zoee Smith and Kennie McFarland played absolutely lights out tonight on defense. We are very proud of them.”
Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said her team didn’t play well at all after the first set and they need to learn plenty from the loss.
“We did not play well tonight,” Kaiser said. “We came out ready to go in the first set and then after that we went down hill. We did not come out ready to go after the first set. It is very disappointing. Gering is a great team, but we weren’t on our game tonight.”
Gering had to battle hard after falling in the first set as Alliance didn’t show sign of rust from a year ago when they went to the state tournament as Billi Alvarado had a 7-point service run to open a 12-10 Alliance lead to a 20-10 lead before Alliance went on to win 25-13.
Early in the second set, Alliance was controlling the tempo, running out to an 11-6 lead behind a kill from Brooke Davidson and two points from Khloe Felker. Alliance even led 17-13 behind three Jordan Hopp points.
That was when Gering shifted things into another gear behind three points from Winkler to tie the set at 17-17. Freshman Pszanka followed that with three points for a 21-18 lead before Macey Boggs served the final point and the 25-22 win.
Gering’s Smith had a 9-point service run for a 11-2 lead and led 16-4 before Alliance sliced the lead to 18-10 behind three Payton Weber kills and two points from Khloe Felker. Gering regrouped behind a Winkler kill and two service points for a 25-13 lead. Hopp tried to bring Alliance back with three points but a Pzsanka kill gave Gering the 25-17 win.
The fourth set started out with plenty of Bulldog bite from both squads. Gering led 6-3 behind two Smith points, but Alliance regrouped and fought back behind four points from Lillie Otto for a 11-10 lead.
Gering came back behind three McFarland points. That service run was highlighted by a long rally between both squads, including a big defensive hustling save from from Smith and Winkler to help Gering lead 15-12.
Gering was led by Winkler with nine kills and four digs, while Smith and Pzsanka each had three kills, and Emily Hanson and Boggs with two each. Boggs had 21 set assists with four aces and four blocks, while Smith had 18 digs and five aces. McFarland finished with four digs and three aces, while Pzanka had four digs.
Hopp led Alliance with nine kills and six blocks. Alvarado had 15 digs and 17 set assists. Also for Alliance, Amauri Browning tallied 18 digs followed by 12 from Weber.