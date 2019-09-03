Gering volleyball team tops Torrington for second win

Gering’s Zoee Smith recorded 18 digs and went over the 1,000 career dig mark Tuesday night in helping the Gering volleyball team remain unbeaten with a four-set win over Torrington 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10 Tuesday night at Gering High School.
The contest was back and forth early on as the Bulldogs captured the first game 25-12 before Torrington came back and won the second 25-19. The third set was when Smith picked up her 1,000 career dig and the Bulldogs went on to get the win 25-20.
Gering then dominated play in the fourth set, earning a 25-10 win.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said they were up and down on the night.
“We were really up and down tonight. We had some strong points and we have a lot of weaknesses that we know we need to work on,” Cochran said. “The difference between set one and four is we served a lot more aggressive. The girls showed a lot of heart. It didn’t feel the greatest on our side. We knew we weren’t passing and we missed a lot of serves and they [Torrington] hung really tough. They didn’t get down on themselves and worked a little bit harder.”
Eli Winkler paced the Gering offense with 19 kills. Winkler also tallied 10 digs, four solo blocks, four assist blocks, and three assists.
Macey Boggs finished with 33 set assists while also collecting seven digs, three kills, and five assist blocks.
Also for Gering, Kyla Knight finished with four kills, two solo blocks, four assist blocks, and three set assists; Kennie McFarland had six set assists and eight digs; and Emily Harrison had three kills, two solo blocks, and eight assist blocks.
Torrington was led by Reece Halley with seven kills followed by four each from Dani Masterson and Marissa Moorehouse. Kameron Stitt also had three kills.
Moorehouse also had four ace serves while Masterson had two. Halley and Moorehouse each had two blocks.
Torrington will next be in action Thursday when they face Rawlings.
Gering will next be in action at the Gillette tournament Friday and Saturday.
Cochran said the Gillette tourney will be difficult.
“We go to Gillette and play some really great teams,” she said. “I am looking for some more tough volleyball.”
