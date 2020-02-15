Five Gering wrestlers claimed individual titles to claim the No. 1 spot in the team standings.
Quinton Chavez won at 113, Tyler Nagel took first at 126, Nate Murillo claimed the title at 132, Nate Rocheleau took home the title at 138 and Jacob Awiszus is the 160-pound district champion.
Gering finished with 166 team points for first. Lexington ended in second 146 and Sidney had 135 for third place.
