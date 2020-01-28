Gering wrestlers claim dual win over Torrington

The Gering wrestling team defeated a depleted Torrington 63-12 in their dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said he switched some of his wrestlers around in the dual, because Torrington had a lot of guys who were sick.
“We put in some guys who haven’t wrestled much varsity this year, so we could get them some experience. We wrestled alright. The two matches we lost. We were in those matches. We got caught in the one and the other one was a tough battle,” Berger said.
The first four matches were wins by forfeit for Gering in the 106, 113, 120 and 126 pound weight classes.
At 132 pounds, Nate Murillo, of Gering, pinned Torrington’s Michael Sandusky in 1:31.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Rocheleau followed up that match with a pin of his own. Rocheleau pinned Torrington’s Matthew Helus in :59.
At 145, Albert Stone, of Gering, earned a razor thin 11-10 decision over Torrington’s Kevin Ferguson.
Torrington claimed its first win of the night when Kyler Shields pinned Gering’s Colin Schwartzkopf in 1:10in the 152 pound weight class.
At 160, Donovan DeLosSantos picked up a win by forfeit.
Eli Thompson kept the momentum going with a pin on Torrington’s Sam Birdsall in 1:38, before both teams forfeited the 182 pound match.
“That was a good match or him,” Berger said. “He needed that win. He had a pretty tough tournament last weekend (in the John Higgins Wrestling Invitational in Lexington). It was good for him to come back and get a win.”
Torrington picked up another win, this time in the 195 pound weight class. Gabe Mitchell pinned Gering’s Andrew Mount in 5:46.
At 220 and 285, Gering’s Iziah Blanco and Tucker Hixon claimed forfeit victories to close out the dual.
Berger said the Higgins Invitational was a tournament for his whole team, so it was great to get back on track.
“It was a tough tournament. We didn’t wrestle overly well. We had a couple bad rounds, but it was good competition with some of the best teams in the state in Class B,” Berger said. “It was a good test for our guys. We got a lot of work to do still.”
The Bulldogs have another tournament coming up on Saturday, Feb. 1. Gering will travel to Thornton, Colorado, to compete against mostly Colorado schools.
Gering 63, Torrington 12
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering, forfeit
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering, forfeit
120 — Joseph Barraza, Gering, forfeit
126 — Jr Aguilar Gering, forfeit
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, pin Michael Sandusky, Torrington, 1:31
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pin Matthew Hellus, Torrington, :59
145 — Albert Stone, Gering, dec. Kevin Ferguson, Torrington, 11-10
152 — Kyler Shields, Torrington, pin Colin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 1:10
160 — Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering, forfeit
170 — Eli Thompson, Gering, pin Sam Birdsall, Torrington, 1:38
182 — Double forfeit
195 — Gabe Mitchell, Torrington, pin Andrew Mount, Gering, 5:46
220 — Iziah Blanco, Gering, forfeit
285 — Tucker Hixon, Gering, forfeit
