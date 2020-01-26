By Jeff Van Patten
LEXINGTON — Gering took seventh place in the John Higgins Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25, paced by Nate Rocheleau’s second place finish in the 138-pound weight class.
Rocheleau pinned his first two opponents. He pinned Beatrice’s Brett Powers in 1:31 in the first round. He then pinned Paul Houser in 1:12 in round two.
In the third round, Rocheleau just squeaked past Adam Central’s Cory Armstrong with a 1-0 decision.
Rocheleau lost an 8-6 decision to Scott Community’s Kaden Wren in the championship match.
The Bulldogs also got third-place finishes from Quinton Chavez and Paul Ruff. Nathaniel Murillo and Tyler Nagel both took fourth in their weight classes.
In the 106 pound weight class, Chavez had byes in the first two rounds. he pinned Holdrege’s Matt Janssen in 45 seconds. He fell 5-3 to Wray’s Brady Collins in the semifinals. Chavez came back to claim a 7-6 decision over Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central in the third place match.
Ruff opened the tournament with a bye in the first round. He claimed a 16-0 technical fall over Scott Community’s Brandon Roberts in the second round. In round three, Ruff fell 6-2 to Lexington’s Ean Bailey. Ruff rebounded by winning the third place match 12-0 over Lincoln Southwest’s Kash Bates.
Nagel wrestled his first match in the third round, losing to Hastings’ Landon Weidner by pin in 2:15. Nagel rebounded with a 7-0 win over Sidney’s Jordan Ruiz, and a 9-0 decision over Cozad’s Isaac White. He then won an 8-2 decision over McCook’s Talyn Campbell to advance to the third-place match where he was pinned by Norfolk’s Weston Godfrey in :47.
Murillo opened the tournament with a 3-2 decision over Sidney’s Jacob Peckham in the second round, before falling to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke by a 3-0 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Murillo earned a 3-0 decision over Aaron Dittmer of Norfolk. Murillo lost a 3-2 decision to Bennington’s Matthew Coe to determine the third-place finisher.
Sindey’s Brady Robb took first place at 170 to help the Raiders to a ninth-place finish in the team standings.
Hayden Hofrock ended in second at 285 for the Raiders, and Hunter Ahrendt took fourth at 195.
John Higgins Invitational
Individual Results
106 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington; 2, Brady Collins, Wray; 3, Quinton Chavez, Gering; 4, Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central; 5, Markus Miller, Hastings; 6, Daven Naylor, Lexington.
113 — 1, Braiden Kort, Adams Central; 2, Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest; 3, AJ Parrish, Bennington; 4, Ivan Lazo, Lexington; 5, Austin Munier, Sidney; 6, Brayden Schmalz, Holdrege.
120 — 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice; 2, Ean Bailey, Lexington; 3, Paul Ruff, Gering; 4, Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest; 5, Cole Rockwell, Wray; 6, Hunter Anderson, Bennington.
126 — 1, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte; 2, Landon Weidner, Hastings; 3, Weston Godfrey, Norfolk; 4, Tyler Nagel, Gering; 5, Talyn Campbell, McCook; 6, Zach Rohrbough, Scott Community.
132 — 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice; 2, Jaxon Morrow, Lincoln Southwest; 3, Matthew Coe, Bennington; 4, Nathaniel Murillo, Gering; 5, Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk; 6, Bryce Brown, Hastings.
138 — 1, Kaden Wren, Scott Community; 2, Nate Rocheleau, Gering; 3, Cameron Kort, Adams Central; 4, Brecken Loftin, Cozad; 5, Santana Morin, North Platte; 6, Corben Libich, Gothenburg.
145 — 1, Justus McDaniel, Scott Community; 2, Brady Fago, Lexington; 3, Treven Melroy, Holdrege; 4, Colby Puck, Bennington; 5, Tate Felber, McCook; 6, Blake Vaughn, North Platte.
152 — 1, Tyler Collins, Wray; 2, Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings; 3, Loshua Licking, Norfolk; 4, Noah Kliesen, Scott Community; 5, double forfeit; 6, Jarrett Koch, Beatrice; 6, Landon Towne, McCook.
160 — 1, Izaak Hunsley, Hastings; 2, Brayden Splater, Norfolk; 3, Emmanuel Huerta, Wray; 4, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice; 5, Alex Anthony, McCook; 6, Jacob Awiszus, Gering.
170 — 1, Brady Robb, Sidney; 2, Brody Nelson, Beatrice; 3, Austin Miller, Norfolk; 4, Jackson Phelps, Hastings; 5, Caleb Vandegrift, Scott Community; 6, Oaklyn Smith, Adams Central.
182 — 1, Damen Pape, Hastings; 2, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte; 3, Luke MacDonald, Bennington; 4, Cale Goodman, Scott Community; 5, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice; 6, Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk.
195 — 1, Imanol Munoz, Hodrege; 2, Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice; 3, Hunter Thompson, Bennington; 4, Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney; 5, Laikon Ames, Norfolk; 6, Ismael Ayala, Lexington;
220 — 1, Garrett Menke, Bennington; 2, Jose Molina, Wray; 3, Cade Stott, Cozad; 4, Jacob Deckert, Adams Central; 5, Brayden Heffner, Norfolk; 6, Trent Weak, Holdrege.
285 — 1, Gabriel Bowers, Scott Community; 2, Hayden Hofrock, Sidney; 3, Josh Callejas, Hastings; 4, Reid Steinbeck, McCook; 5, Jake Jensen, Norfolk; 6, Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central.
Team Results
1, Bennington, 157.5; 2, Hastings, 156.5; 3, Norfolk, 143; 4, Scott Community, 141.5; 5, Beatrice, 130.5; 6, Wray, 106.5; 7, Gering, 94; 8, Adams Central, 93; 9, Sidney, 92; 10, North Platte, 81; 11, Lincoln Southwest, 80.5; 12, Holdrege, 76; 13, Lexington, 73; 14, McCook, 64; 15, Cozad, 41; 6, Gothenburg, 18.
