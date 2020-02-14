The Gering wrestling team is positioned to capture a top three finish in the Class B-4 subdistrict tournament after finishing the first day in second place with a team score of 42.
The second day of the tournament kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
“It looks like we’re in good spots with all of our matches. We had some kids on the back side really come through and hopefully win matches tomorrow to stay into it,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “If we keep doing that, we’re in a good spot to win this whole thing. The guys are feeling good and ready to go. Hopefully we have a good day (Saturday).”
Berger said his team will need to pick up some wins to earn the team title after the second day of the tournament concludes.
“Semis are big points,” Berger said. “If we win the matches we’re supposed to win and go out and take care of business in the semis, we’ll get a lot of points there. Then we need kids to come in the back side and win some matches, that’s what it’s going to take. It’s a team effort, that’s for sure.”
Quinton Chavez, Paul Ruff, Tyler Nagel, Nate Murillo, Nate Rocheleau and Jacob Awiszus are all still in the hunt for individual titles for the Bulldogs.
At 113, Quinton Chavez pinned Gothenburg’s Carson Stevens in 1 minute in the first round. In the second round, Chavez pinned Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 1:43. Chavez faces Holdrege’s Brayden Schmatz in the third round that starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Paul Ruff pinned both of his opponents in the first two rounds in the 120-pound weight class. Ruff pinned Ogallala’s Max Mueller in 2:31 in the first round, and pinned Holdrege’s Trey Rich in 2:12. Ruff will wrestled Minden’s Evan Smith in the third round. The winner advances to take on the winner of a match between Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia and Lexington’s Ean Bailey. Garcia had a first-round bye before pinning Alliance’s Ian Erickson in 1:45 in the second round. Garcia is aiming to earn a state berth to compete for his third straight state title.
Nagel pinned Alliance’s Zane Stoike in 55 seconds in the opening round of the 126 pound weight bracket. Nagel pinned Holdrege’s Brandon Carpenter in 3:47 in the second round. Nagel faces Isaac White of Cozad in the third round.
At 132 pounds, Murillo pinned Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington in 3:12. He faces Gothenburg’s Abe Mendez in the second round on Saturday. In the other side of the bracket, Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick takes on Sidney’s Jacob Peckham to face the winner of the Murillo/Mendez match.
Rocheleau had a bye at 138 in the first round. He pinned Chadron’s Chayton Bynes in 1:27 to advance to the semifinals against Sidney’s Paul Houser. Alliance’s Asa Johnson faces Cozad’s Brecken Loftin in the other semifinal match 1t 138.
Awiszus face’s Minden’s Eduardo Gonzalez in the semifinals after earning a 9-4 decision over Cozad’s Kaleb Pohl.
At 106, Chadron’s Paige Denke won by technical fall over Minden’s Kole Nielsen by a score of 24-7. She faces Gothenburg’s John Stanley in the semifinals.
“I feel pretty good about it. I still have things to work on. I was a little hesitant going in, and I didn’t really create enough angles on my shots, and I walked into a couple. Overall, I feel good and I got my nerves out,” Denke said.
Denke came out aggressively and used relentless pressure the whole bout.
“I don’t like to give them space to breathe. I’m best on my feet, so that’s what I’m going to do — use my strengths,” she said.
At 145 pounds, Chadron’s Daniel Wellnitz faces Lexington’s Brady Fago in the semifinals.
Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss takes on McCook’s Landon Towne in the 152 pound semifinals.
Sidney’s Brady Robb advanced to the semifinals where he will take on Holdrege’s Damian Smith to earn a spot in the 170-pound title match.
The Raiders’ Dietrich Lecher also has a spot in the semifinals where he takes on Gothenburg’s Trenton Peterson at 182.
Sidney’s Hunter Ahrendt takes on McCook’s Alec Langan in the 195 pound semifinals. Alliance’s Matthew Escamilla takes on Hodrege’s Imanol Munoz on the other side of the bracket.
Scottsbluff’s Nick Maag faces Cade Scott of Cozad at 220. The winner of that match takes on the winner of a match between Chadron’s Isaiah Beye and Lexington’s James Hernandez.
At 285, Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek has a spot on the semifinals taking on Lexington’s Sebastian Romero. Sidney’s Hayden Hofrock wrestled Ogallala’s Colton Donason on the other side of that bracket.
Class C-4 Sub-district Tournament
Bridgeport sits in third place after the first day of the tournament with 50 team points. The Bulldogs hope to stay at third or improve on its standing to earn a team berth in the state tournament.
Still chasing an individual title for Bridgeport are Casey Benavides at 113 pounds. Chance Cooper advanced to the semifinals by pinning Ord’s Brendan Boyce. Trevor Widener advances with an 8-3 decision over Hershey’s Hunter Cook.
Josh Warren pinned Gordon-Rushville’s Tegan Snyder in 1:08 in the quarterfinals at 170. Colt Rodgers advances in the 285 weight class with a pin in 3:08 over Hi-Line’s Syrus Snow.
Mitchell is 10th in the team standings at 35 points.
The Tigers’ Kadin Perez is still alive in the tournament with a quarterfinal win over Ainsworth’s Ty Conroy with a pin at 5:27.
Jake Chasek pinned Kearney Catholic’s Layne Shiers for his spot in the semis. Nicholas Coley pinned Ainsworth’s Conner Jackman in 5:34 to punch his ticket to the semifinals at 195. Nathan Coley won 8-1 over Ord’s Alex Flessner to advance in the tournament.
Class D-4 Sub-district Tournament
Hemingford is in third place in the team standings heading into day 2 of the Class D-4 Sub-district Tournament. Advancing to the semifinals for the Bobcats are Tayson Ernesti at 106, Cree Weber at 113, Carter Buchheit at 132, Isaiah Bryner at 152, Tyler Coleman at 160 and Jake Sellman at 195.
Garden County is in sixth place with 25.5 points, Bayard has 21, Kimball scored 19, Crawford has 18.5 and Morrill has 18. Minatare has 13 points, Hyannis has 11 and Leyton has 4.
Advancing for Garden County is Dutch Yates at 106, Colton Holthus at 145 and Riley Holthus at 152.
Bayard’s Hunter Kildow (132), Beau Lake (138) and Christian Leonard (152) all move on to the semis.
Kimball’s Connor Cluff (126), Trey Schindler (138) and Stephen Bateman (285) advanced to the semifinals.
Crawford’s semifinal qualifiers are Dennis Vogl at 138 and Rope Anders at 170.
For Morrill, Gabe Kohel (113), Daniel Kohel (120) and Bryce Seier (182) move on and Minatare’s Haydon Olds and Tony Gonzales will wrestle in the seminfinals.
